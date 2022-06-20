IRD Announces $2.2 Million Weigh Station Contract from the State of Idaho

Weigh station e-screening technology will be augmented with IRD's TACS™ tire screening system to identify commercial vehicles with flat, missing, or underinflated tires

The upgraded technology and port-of-entry relocation will provide a safer traveling experience for users of Interstate 84

The Declo site will be the sixth weigh station in the State of Idaho to be upgraded with IRD's software, roadside electronics, machine vision, and integrated sensors

SASKATOON, SK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - International Road Dynamics Inc. ("IRD"), a Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") company (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), announced today the award of a $2.2 million contract in Idaho. Under this contract, IRD will supply and install an eastbound mainline Weigh-in-Motion ("WIM") and Electronic Pre-Clearance system to complement the westbound IRD system at the new Idaho Transportation Department Port-of-Entry ("POE") facility on I-84 near Declo, Idaho. This will be the sixth WIM site IRD has deployed in Idaho. All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

The purpose of the project is to complete the relocation of the Cotterel POE and provide a safer traveling experience for all vehicles on the interstate system. Additionally, the new POE location will facilitate more efficient trucking operations through the use of advanced weigh station automation and pre-screening technologies. The updated systems will assist the state in more effectively meeting federal compliance standards.

This system will weigh Commercial Vehicles at highway speeds upstream of the weigh station using IRD's Single Load Cell WIM scales and check for tire defects with IRD's Tire Anomaly and Classification System ("TACS"). The system will also use an IRD-supplied License Plate Reader and an Automated Vehicle Identification system to check vehicle credentials. This credentialing information will be screened against state and federal databases using IRD's commercial vehicle safety e-screening platform. Commercial vehicles in violation of weight or safety regulations will be automatically signaled to report for inspection at the port-of-entry weigh station by changeable message signs.

During peak times, weigh stations often exceed capacity and are forced to close or allow trucks to bypass the weigh station until the lineup at the station is cleared. By combining Commercial Vehicle Information Systems and Networks ("CVISN") information with the weight, the weigh station can focus on high-risk vehicles, allowing compliant carriers with good safety records to bypass the weigh station. Not only does this greatly improve the effectiveness of the weigh station, but it provides a considerable benefit to the trucking industry by making the roadways safer and reducing wait times at weigh stations for compliant carriers, thus reducing fuel costs and greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions.

"This project complements the existing Idaho Transportation Department deployments at Boise, Lewiston, Huetter, Inkom, and Sage Junction that were previously installed by IRD," said Rish Malhotra, IRD President and CEO. "IRD's systems have a proven track record of providing a safer experience to the traveling public in the State of Idaho. By further expanding the state's network of fully automated weigh station facilities, road users will benefit from highly efficient systems that reduce road delays and emissions for heavy truck operators while at the same time protecting road infrastructure and public safety."

About IRD

IRD is a dynamic technology company engaged in developing key components and advanced systems for the next generation of transportation networks. Together with subsidiaries PAT Traffic and IRD Europe (ICOMS Detections, Sensor Line and VDS), IRD supplies Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) to private corporations, transportation agencies, and highway authorities around the world. IRD's systems make highways safer, greener, and more efficient. Known globally as a trusted partner providing sales, service, and installation support on major ITS projects for over 40 years, IRD contributes to creating smarter cities by empowering engineering and urban planning professionals to access reliable traffic data. For more information: www.irdinc.com

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, as well as, through its Wi-LAN Inc. subsidiary, a leader in Intellectual Property licensing. Our goal is global leadership in ITS, by organic growth of the Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC and International Road Dynamics Inc. platforms and by continuing an acquisition-oriented investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information, please visit www.quarterhill.com

Forward-Looking Information

