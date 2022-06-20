National Links Trust Installs State-of-the-Art Toptracer Technology

35 Toptracer Range Bays Now Available at Historic Langston Golf Course

WASHINGTON, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The summer of 2020 marked the rebirth of Washington D.C. municipal golf courses, when National Links Trust signed a 50-year lease with the National Parks Service to restore and rehabilitate three historic facilitates in the nation's capital: Rock Creek Park Golf, Langston Golf Course, and East Potomac Golf Links. Today, National Links Trust unveiled the installation of Toptracer Range in 35 bays at Langston Golf Course's driving range, reinforcing its mission to make golf more entertaining, engaging, accessible, and affordable, while preserving the site's historic architecture.

In addition to Langston Golf Course, projects are planned at both East Potomac Golf Links and Rock Creek Park Golf. These facilities are an essential part of the local community and National Link Trust's vision is deeply rooted in positively impacting the local community through a number of community outreach and golf course restoration projects as they aim to return these courses to their rightful place as models of municipal excellence.

"Today is just one of many steps that we will take as we revitalize these three tradition-rich facilities here in Washington, D.C.," said National Links Trust Co-Founder Will Smith. "Our commitment to enhance the facilities for golfers of all skillsets and all backgrounds is unwavering. We recognize that this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to preserve the past and we will ensure a bright and long-term future for these national treasures."

Today's launch event welcomed local area youth and senior programs who frequent Langston, located in Ward 5 in Washington, D.C., to be the first to audition Toptracer's transforming technology that delivers a fun, entertaining, gamification experience for golfers of all ages to the driving range. Joining executives from National Links Trust, Toptracer and Langston's golf and club management company Troon, were LPGA professional Emma Talley and Roger Steele, a golf influencer, who is helping to grow the game of golf and diversify the sport.

"We're proud to partner with National Links Trust and Troon to bring Toptracer technology to these three golf courses that are incredibly rich in history and architecture, with a true commitment to make the game more accessible to the masses," said Ben Sharpe, Toptracer President. "Making golf more accessible and fun is what Toptracer is all about and we believe the experience will create deeper connections to the game for generations to come."

Toptracer will install its cutting-edge technology into on-site practice range facilities at each course to create the right range experience for golfers and non-golfers at all levels, ensuring a fun, engaging and data-driven experience. In June 2020, Troon partnered with National Links Trust to manage the operations for the three Washington, D.C. municipalities.

"We are happy to support National Links Trust and its vision to restore these municipalities to a place they deserve," said Troon Executive Vice President of Operations Matt Hurley. "Our goal is to deliver the best possible experience for golfers and non-golfers when visiting Langston, East Potomac Park and Rock Creek Park and are committed to ensuring the community is proud of their local municipalities and strive to have them come back often to enjoy the game of golf."

Langston Golf Course opened on the banks of the Anacostia River in 1939 and is named after John Mercer Langston, the first Black American elected to the United States Congress from Virginia and the first dean of Howard University Law School. In the late 1970s, the course was managed by professional golfer Lee Elder, the first Black golfer to play in the Masters and 2019 recipient of the USGA's prestigious Bob Jones Award. Langston is home to the oldest Black men's and women's golf clubs – Royal Golf Club and Wake-Robin Golf Club – in the country. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1991 and has been a staple in providing access to the game of golf to individuals of all backgrounds since its beginning.

To learn more about National Links Trust and its mission, visit www.nationallinkstrust.com. For more information on Toptracer visit www.toptracer.com.

About National Links Trust

The National Links Trust (NLT) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to protecting and promoting accessible, affordable and engaging municipal golf courses to positively impact local communities across the United States of America. NLT is currently undertaking the Nation's Capital Project - the revitalization of Washington, DC's three municipal golf courses with the help of world-renowned architects, Gil Hanse, Beau Welling, and Tom Doak. In addition to restoring and renovating the golf courses, this project also includes a number of community initiatives including the Jack Vardaman Workforce Development Program and environmental improvement projects. Learn more at NationalLinksTrust.org.

About Toptracer

Toptracer, an innovative technology from Topgolf Entertainment Group, is the most-used and most-trusted advanced ball-tracing technology. The first of its kind to be introduced to the game of golf, Toptracer has revolutionized the way viewers experience the game at select Topgolf venues, driving ranges and while watching major golf tournaments. Today, Toptracer technology powers over 500 Toptracer Range driving ranges in 31 countries. Learn more at toptracer.com.

About Troon

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Troon is the world's largest golf and golf-related hospitality management company providing services at 680-plus locations around the globe, including managing 665-plus 18-hole equivalent golf courses. In addition to golf, Troon specializes in homeowner association management, private residence clubs, estate management and associated hospitality venues. Troon's award-winning food and beverage division operates and manages 670-plus food and beverage operations located at golf resorts, private clubs, daily fee golf courses and recreational facilities. With properties located in 45-plus states and 30-plus countries, Troon's family of brands includes Troon Golf, Troon Privé, Troon International, Indigo Sports, ICON Management Services, CADDIEMASTER, Peter Burwash International, True Club Solutions, Cliff Drysdale Tennis, RealFood Hospitality, Strategy and Design and Casa Verde Golf. For additional news and information, visit www.Troon.com, or connect with Troon on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Troon Chronicles, Press Room, or subscribe to Troon Magazine.

