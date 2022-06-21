Berlin Heals Holding AG receives further financing for revolutionary heart implant

ZUG, Switzerland, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Heals Holding AG (Berlin Heals), a Swiss MedTech company that has developed a completely new and groundbreaking method for the therapy of heart failure and has already successfully tested it on patients, informs that the company has raised an additional CHF 5 million in investor funds within the framework of a capital increase (first part of the Series A investment, with a lead investor). The confidence in Berlin Heals is thus unbroken among existing investors (private investors and VCs).

The capital increase came after data obtained in a pilot study - already published - confirmed the unprecedented application success of the patented technology in dilated cardiomyopathy. To date, approximately CHF 30 million has been invested in the development of the new implant and in certification. Berlin Heals will use the newly received funds for CE certification and for the Early Feasibility Study in the USA, which is already underway. The company's declared goal is to obtain CE certification for its product in 2023 and to start European marketing.

Marko Bagaric, Chief Executive Officer of Berlin Heals, comments:

"We initiated this interim funding round to successfully complete trials and prepare for market entry. The funds raised will be used for further research, CE certification, and early feasibility study (EFS) in the US. After all, heart failure is not only very widespread, but also one of the most common causes of death ever. We believe that our company's breakthrough technology will have a very positive impact on the medical treatment of heart failure. It is planned to close the second part of the (Series A) financing round by the end of 2022 to build up distribution with it."

Berlin Heals Holding AG is a Swiss public company founded in 2014 by well-known heart specialists and engineers. The company has developed a novel device/implant - called "C-MIC" (Cardiac Microcurrent) - which, with the help of a constant electric microcurrent and the resulting electric field by means of the so-called effect of electroosmosis, flushes oedema directly out of the cells as well as rapidly and sustainably improves other conditions such as normalization of the collagen balance, neutralization of the inflammatory parameters of the heart tissue in heart failure patients; so far, more than 20 C-MIC devices have been implanted (in the pilot study as well as in the randomized CE certification) - each with spectacular results. The company, therefore, expects a high market potential.

For further questions regarding the upcoming second part of the Series A funding, please contact Marko Bagaric.

Contact:

Berlin Heals Holding AG

Grienbachstrasse 11

6300 Zug

Switzerland

+78 215 42 00

Email: m.bagaric@berlinheals.ch

www.berlinheals.ch

