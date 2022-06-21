CAPEWELL ANNOUNCES GAIL BAKER JOINS BOARD OF ADVISORS

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capewell, a global leader in engineering aviation and life support solutions, announced Gail Baker has joined the company's Board of Advisors.

Gail Baker joins Capewell's Board of Advisors. (PRNewswire)

Capewell, a leader in engineering aviation & life support solutions, announces Gail Baker has joined Board of Advisors.

"The Board of Advisors, led by retired USMC Commandant General James Amos, provides strategic counsel to help advance our mission of providing innovative products and services to keep our military safe," shared Gregory Bloom, CEO of Capewell. "Gail joins our team at the perfect time in our organization's history and brings invaluable corporate leadership experience to our company. Her proven track record of leading billion-dollar business segments at the one of the world's most respected aerospace and defense companies ensures that Capewell has the strong inhouse financial and operational acumen it needs as we continue to expand our global footprint and increase engineering investments to foster the next generation of military life support and aerial systems."

"I'm thrilled to be adding such a highly recommended, sought-after executive leader who brings diverse experiences from the corporate world to our existing military and veteran board membership," said General Amos. "Over the last couple of decades, Gail has made a lasting positive impact at a number of businesses that support the branches of our armed services. By joining Capewell's Board of Advisors, Gail will be able to leverage her vast experience as a business unit leader for a Fortune 500 aerospace and defense conglomerate to continue advancing innovation in the A&D sector in a meaningful way."

Gail Baker's career began in engineering at Hamilton Standard, a division of UTC Aerospace Systems, now Raytheon Technologies, and has included 35+ years of leadership positions in engineering, program management, business development, mergers and acquisitions, global factory management, and P&L oversight. In 2020, she retired from the corporate world as President, Aftermarket Services for Collins Aerospace, with responsibility for more than $11B in revenue.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the esteemed Board of Advisors at Capewell, where mission-critical products support those defending our freedom around the world," Baker said. "Now, more than ever, our military relies on the high-quality equipment designed and manufactured by Capewell."

Prior to being President of Aftermarket Services, Gail served as President of Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Space Systems, a defense and civil space segment at Collins Aerospace with approximately $1B in revenue and 11 sites worldwide. In addition, Gail was President, Air Management Systems, European Entities, and Aftermarket and President, Aerospace Customers and Business Development at UTC Aerospace Systems. She is currently a Board Member of Leonardo DRS.

"As we continue to expand our leadership team, we're committed to creating opportunities for women in business and adding diverse, exemplary talent to reflect the evolving nature of the organizations we serve," Bloom said. "We're excited to have a strong business leader like Gail join Capewell's Board of Advisors and play such an important role in helping to guide our organization and develop the next generation of Capewell leaders."

Gail is a passionate leader known for taking on tough challenges with a proven results in growing businesses through dedicated customer focus, meeting commitments, technical problem solving, and collaboration. She holds a master's degree and bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Worcester Polytechnic Institute, respectively, as well as management certificates in leadership and financial management from The Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia. Gail also holds a top-secret clearance from the U.S. Department of Defense.

About Capewell

Founded in 1881, Capewell is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of safety, tactical, parachute, and aerial delivery products for the defense community. The company offers four core product segments of mission-critical components and systems: Life Support & Safety Products, Aerial Delivery Systems & Parachute Related, Timers & Sensors, and Technical Services. Capewell maintains strong relationships with large government prime contractors and is a vital part of the global supply chain.

To learn more, visit www.capewell.com.

Capewell (PRNewsfoto/Capewell) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Capewell