Green Hills Software Announces Industry's Most Comprehensive Software Solutions for the NXP S32Z and S32E Automotive Processor Families

Production-focused ISO 26262 ASIL rated solutions for S32Z and S32E enable customers to build and deploy zonal/domain platforms for future vehicle architectures and EV propulsion control systems

NUREMBERG, Germany, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embedded World, Hall 4 Stand 325 — Green Hills Software, the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security, today announced their plan for delivering comprehensive support for the new S32Z and S32E real-time processor families from NXP® Semiconductors to help enable safe and secure mixed-criticality execution and consolidation in next generation zonal and domain vehicle platforms. Green Hills Software's products and expert services will form the industry's most complete offering of foundational software for the S32Z and S32E processors composed of:

Green Hills Software logo (PRNewsfoto/Green Hills Software) (PRNewswire)

The combined hardware-software solution from NXP and Green Hills builds on three decades of successful collaboration between the companies that will help enable global OEMs and Tier 1s to dramatically reduce the time and cost of developing and deploying new consolidated domain and zonal architectures and vehicle control at the highest levels of ISO 26262 safety and ISO/SAE 21434 security.

Emerging designs for next-generation vehicle electronics must adapt to accommodate the growth and consolidation of software features and increased complexity in these new architectures. OEMs and Tier 1s will require more computing performance to support these new capabilities and challenges. A key challenge is to consolidate the necessary hardware and software in a manner that guarantees freedom from interference for critical functions while providing uncompromised real-time performance, low cost, and extensive design flexibility for future adaptations. At the same time, advanced multicore, multi-OS software development tools are needed to increase developer productivity while reducing the time and cost to develop and integrate millions of lines of new code. The combined platform of Green Hills and NXP targeting the S32Z and S32E addresses this challenge.

"We're pleased to be working with Green Hills to provide our customers a combined solution to accelerate and consolidate safe, real-time applications for emerging domain and zonal vehicle architectures," says Ray Cornyn, Senior Vice President and General Manager Vehicle Control and Networking Solutions Business Line at NXP. "Today's zonal and domain controller ECUs need the high-performance real-time processing of the breakout S32Z and S32E real-time processors combined with a scalable, safe and secure software offering from proven partners like Green Hills."

"By providing broad production-focused software solutions for NXP's new multicore S32Z and S32E real-time processor families, joint customers can start immediately developing their next-generation vehicle ECUs with the highest performant, most scalable and configurable offerings available," said Dan Mender, Vice President, Business Development, Green Hills Software. "And with this combined hardware-software solution, time to market and cost to develop are drastically reduced by starting with production proven offerings.

The products and services of Green Hills are the most complete ecosystem offering of production-focused foundational software in the market, enabling customers to optimize their use of the S32Z and S32E real-time processor families' unique combination of gigahertz real-time speed, safe multi-applications integration and expansion memory.

The µ-velOSity RTOS is a tiny, fast and easy-to-program, memory-efficient real-time operating system for multicore designs with ASIL requirements. µ-velOSity needs only a few kilobytes of ROM and boots quickly in a minimum of processor cycles. Its ultra-small context switch time and fast kernel service calls also make it ideal for real-time automotive functions.

The µ-visor hypervisor is a thin and efficient type-1 hypervisor designed to safely consolidate concurrently running critical workloads on the Arm® Cortex®-R52 processors inside NXP S32Z and S32E processors. Its architecture leverages processor features to enforce separation, manage access control and accelerate virtual machine operations, enabling multiple operating systems such as AUTOSAR Classic, FreeRTOS, Zephyr RTOS, and µ-velOSity to efficiently run with freedom from interference. µ-visor features a variety of core scheduling options to meet various ECU consolidation use cases and to ensure extremely low overhead. This vendor/OS-independent virtualization decouples hardware and software giving designers greater flexibility for adding new functionality and reusing on other projects.

Developers utilizing NXP's S32Z and S32E processors will see a significant increase in productivity by relying on the Green Hills OS-agnostic MULTI advanced integrated development tools that include Green Hills optimizing C/C++ compilers. The unmatched performance and ASIL certification of Green Hills optimizing C/C++ compilers and run-time libraries for Cortex-R52 has made Green Hills the industry standard C/C++ compiler since 2016. When Arm announced the Cortex-R52, they relied on the Green Hills compiler to achieve the "highest in class" performance scores. MULTI also features the industry's most advanced multicore, multi-OS debugging and visualization features that empower developers to find and fix bugs faster, use less processor memory, and reduce costly software recalls.

Availability

In the Green Hills Software booth at Embedded World, Hall 4 Booth 325, Green Hills will demonstrate the µ-visor hypervisor safely hosting multiple operating systems on the S32Z processor, along with advanced debugging and visualization through the MULTI IDE and Green Hills C/C++ compilers.

About Green Hills Software

Founded in 1982, Green Hills Software is the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security. In 2008, the Green Hills INTEGRITY®-178 RTOS was the first and only operating system to be certified by NIAP (National Information Assurance Partnership comprised of NSA & NIST) to EAL 6+, High Robustness, the highest level of security ever achieved for any software product. Our open architecture integrated development solutions address deeply embedded, absolute security and high-reliability applications for the military/avionics, medical, industrial, automotive, networking, consumer and other markets that demand industry-certified solutions. Green Hills Software is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, with European headquarters in the United Kingdom. Visit Green Hills Software at https://www.ghs.com.

Green Hills, the Green Hills logo, MULTI, µ-visor, µ-velOSity and INTEGRITY are trademarks or registered trademarks of Green Hills Software in the U.S. and/or internationally. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Green Hills Software