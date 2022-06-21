Greif Certified as a Most Loved Workplace for 2022

Most Loved Workplaces employees are happiest and most satisfied at work

DELAWARE, Ohio, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, today announced that it has been certified as a Most Loved Workplace®, backed by Best Practice Institute (BPI) research and analysis. Most Loved Workplace® validation provides the most comprehensive look at workplace sentiment for organizations today.

"We are honored to be certified as a Most Loved Workplace for 2022," said Ole Rosgaard, Greif's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Greif's company culture is rooted in a strong people focus, caring for others, being honorable and respectful, and always doing the right thing. We promote and teach our leaders Servant Leadership and are here to set challenging targets, to empower, to coach, to help our people perform and be successful. We take pride in operating with integrity and placing care for our colleagues at the center of our business model."

Most Loved Workplaces® certify companies where employees are the happiest and most satisfied at work. Greif became certified as a Most Loved Workplace based on its scores on the Love of Workplace Index™, which surveyed employees on various elements around employee satisfaction and sentiment, including the level of respect, collaboration, support, and sense of belonging they feel inside the Company.

"The collective commitment of our One World, One Greif, One Team makes Greif one of the safest, most engaging and inclusive workplaces in the world," said Bala V. Sathyanarayanan, Greif's Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. "Our engaged colleagues are an essential part of achieving our Build to Last Strategy and furthering our mission of Creating Thriving Communities."

About Greif, Inc.

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company is strategically positioned in over 35 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.

