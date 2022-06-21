Pet Releaf, the Original Plant-Based Pet Health brand, Launches New Stress Releaf CBD Hemp Oils Ahead of July 4, The Most Stressful Day of Year for Dogs and Cats

DENVER, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Releaf, the industry's first and leading plant-based pet health brand, recently announced the launch of their brand-new Stress Releaf Hemp Oils, designed to help manage stress and promote calming.

"Our new line of Stress Releaf oils are perfect for stressful events like fireworks and summer travel," said Pet Releaf Co-Founder Chelsea Gennings. "More pets go missing around July 4 weekend than any other time of year. We all know how dangerous the stressors of this time of year are for pets, and we are excited to release this line just in time to help keep dogs and cats safe."

The new Stress Releaf Hemp Oils are available in two sizes – 300 mg for Cats/Small dogs and 600 mg for Medium/Large dogs. Formulated by veterinarians and designed specifically for calming and managing situational stress, the USDA Organic product contains Full Spectrum Hemp Oil and Ashwagandha.

Continuing the company's commitment to the environment and planet, all hemp oil boxes, including the newly-released Stress Releaf Oils, will now come in tree-free and biodegradable boxes instead of cardboard.

Pet Releaf's best-selling Stress Releaf Edibite Chews are also getting a few improvements. In two flavors — Peanut Butter & Carob and Peppered Bacon — the chews now come in four different sizes: travel size, small dogs, medium/large dogs, and family size (for multi-dog households). In addition, the company has increased CBD potency per chew.

Pet Releaf also recently released another functional oil perfect for the active summer season – Hip & Joint Releaf Hemp Oils in 300 mg and 600 mg. These oils are designed to promote mobility and support movement.

New products, both hemp-based and beyond, will continue to launch in the coming year.

To learn more about Pet Releaf, visit petreleaf.com.

About Pet Releaf

Pet Releaf is the original plant-based pet health brand — supporting pets, their parents, and the planet with sustainably made, veterinarian-formulated hemp-based solutions. Since its founding more than a decade ago, the company has led the industry with its commitment to education, transparency, and most of all, effectiveness, and has transformed the lives of more than 4 million pets and their families. Sourced on regenerative farms in Colorado and awarded the NASC quality seal, Pet Releaf's products help reduce discomfort and irritation, support calm behavior and optimal digestion, and promote long-term health and general wellness. Learn more at petreleaf.com.

Media Contact

Miranda Carney

mirandac@petreleaf.com

