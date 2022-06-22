EmPower HR, Now a Division of Vensure Employer Services

MILWAUKEE and CHICAGO and COLUMBUS, Ohio and DETROIT, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milwaukee-based PEO and HR Outsourcing Firm EmPower HR today announced it is now a division of Vensure Employer Services, a Phoenix-based business that provides PEO solutions and human resource outsourcing to small and mid-market businesses across the country. Through its subsidiaries, including VensureHR, the company processes more than $20.1 billion in payroll and supports more than 576k+ worksite employees. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In conjunction with the partnership, EmPower HR anticipates expansion of its platform to provide a greater array of human capital services to its clients, which include small-to-mid market businesses primarily in the Midwest and beyond. EmPower HR, LLC will operate as a division of Vensure. President Scott Carter will remain in his role, along with the entirety of the existing leadership team.

Founded in 2004, with services including payroll, medical and voluntary benefits, workers' compensation, risk management and HR administration, Vensure companies support a broad spectrum of industries, allowing small business owners to cost-effectively manage HR functions and turn their attention to growth and profitability initiatives.

"Vensure shares the same values that we do. We conducted an extensive search for an opportunity like this. They've exceeded our hopes for a firm we can partner with and continue the tradition we have for excellent service, deep expertise, and an environment our clients and partners want to be a part of," said Scott Carter, President of EmPower HR.

EmPower HR's Carter says the partnership will help the company pursue a range of growth opportunities while staying focused on the vital work of supporting small-to-mid market businesses who are dealing with an ever-changing workforce.

"Joining forces with Vensure will give us significant resources to embark upon our next phase of growth at EmPower HR," said Carter. "We will continue to serve as loyal partners to our clients navigating market volatility, and this investment from Vensure will enhance our ability to serve an even wider array of small-to-mid market businesses looking to access human capital services."

Waller Helms served as investment banker and advisors to EmPower HR on the transaction.

About EmPower HR – Founded in 1995, Milwaukee-based EmPower HR provides comprehensive outsourced HR solutions for small to mid-market businesses throughout the United States. Their services are customizable and include HR Consulting, HR Administration and Payroll, Risk Management and Compliance, Employee Benefits Administration, and Foundational Recruiting. Driven to deliver what matters through authentic connections and relentless accountability, EmPower HR serves clients ranging in size from 5 to 500 employees in all industries. Visit www.empowerhr.com

About Vensure - Vensure Employer Services was founded in 2004 and provides PEO solutions and human resource outsourcing to small and mid-market businesses across the country. Through its subsidiaries, including VensureHR, the company processes more than $20.1 billion in payroll and supports more than 576K+ worksite employees. Their services include payroll, medical and voluntary benefits, workers' compensation, risk management and HR administration. Visit www.vensure.com

View original content:

SOURCE EmPower HR