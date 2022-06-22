InventHelp Presents Pet Safety Seat (NPL-398)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We travel with our pets a lot and we wanted to have a safe space for them," said the inventor from Port Charlotte, Fla. "I thought of this idea to help create a safe space for the pet behind the passenger seat and provide additional storage."

He invented the patent-pending PET SUPPORT/BACKSEAT EXTENSION which offers a flat, stable area for pets in the rear seat, eliminating the need to put them in the trunk or in a crate. This would aid in safety for the animal by allowing the rear seatbelts to remain uncovered so that a harness can be used for the pet if desired by the pet owner. It would also help keep a pet content in the back seat and keep them from entering the front seat where they could hamper proper vehicle operation. Additionally, this would provide peace of mind for the owner in knowing that the pet could be transported within the vehicle in a comfortable manner.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NPL-398, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

