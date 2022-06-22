Meltmedia joins Evoke, Boosting Data-Driven Omnichannel and Marketing Technology Capabilities

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meltmedia, an award-winning provider of digital strategy, design, and development services to the life science industry, has been acquired by Evoke, a global brand, experience, and communications platform, purpose-built to make health more human™.

Meltmedia was founded in Phoenix, Arizona, in 2000 and has over 70 team members. CEO and Partner Justin Grossman, CTO and Partner Mike Moulton, President Robin Fossen and co-founder Ron Barry, VP of Business Development, will continue to run the business. The business specializes in providing data-driven strategy, experience, and development services to leading pharmaceutical, biotech, and healthcare organizations. With core practice areas in digital transformation and omnichannel orchestration, Meltmedia partners with its clients to evolve their organizations and marketing infrastructure and lead the competition in today's digital-first landscape.

The acquisition expands the strength and capabilities of Evoke's omnichannel marketing, digital transformation, and marketing technology and automation practices. Effective immediately, Meltmedia will operate as Evoke Melt and become part of the Evoke platform. Evoke offers clients frictionless access to a uniquely comprehensive offering and one of the industry's deepest and most dynamic collections of talent, with more than 1,400 employees located in 16 global talent hubs across 8 countries.

Reid Connolly, CEO of Evoke, said: "We are delighted to welcome Justin and the Meltmedia team to Evoke. Their experience in the digital space, technology prowess, and dedication to the life science industry has made them truly a one-of-a-kind partner and one we are thrilled to have joining Evoke. As a partner to our clients, helping them unlock their full commercial potential in today's digital-first world is more important than ever, and bolstering our deep-rooted expertise underscores our position as the leading player in the space."

Justin Grossman added: "There's tremendous opportunity to synergize our unique mix of digital strategy, marketing technology, and omnichannel planning capabilities with a broader set of colleagues and a vast new array of clients and customers across Evoke's global footprint. We've enjoyed a long and successful relationship with Evoke, having partnered on several client engagements. I've always greatly admired Evoke, the work they do, and the culture they maintain as they've grown into one of the industry's largest and most competitive players. In many ways, joining forces felt like a very natural step for us when we wanted to take the business to the next level. As Evoke Melt, our talent has access to greater opportunities than ever before, both personally and professionally, and our clients have access to one of the single most comprehensive and frictionless commercial solutions partners in the industry."

On June 6th, Evoke announced the integration of Ashfield Health marketing and communications into Evoke, unveiling a singular brand, experience and communications platform with global practice areas and specialty agency offerings.

About Evoke

Evoke is a leading global brand, experience, and communications platform, purpose-built to make health more human™. Organized by global practice areas and specialty agencies, Evoke uses data-driven insights, creativity, and applied innovation to solve the most complex of challenges in today's healthcare market. Evoke is a platform for clients, talent, and the communities they serve to unlock their full potential.

In August 2022 , Clayton Dubilier & Rice acquired UDG Healthcare PLC and merged its Ashfield business with existing portfolio company Huntsworth. Together, Ashfield and Huntsworth is a leading end-to-end provider of outsourced medical communications, marketing and communications, advisory and commercialisation services to pharmaceutical and biotech clients. Evoke represents the MarComms activities of the group.

About Meltmedia

Meltmedia is a life sciences digital marketing agency focused on omnichannel excellence and digital execution. Backed by over 20 years of experience, Meltmedia is a specialty agency within the Evoke platform and consists of more than 70 in-house designers, developers, thinkers, and doers who live to create inspiring digital experiences for leading healthcare/biotechnology clients.

