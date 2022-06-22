Quest Analytics Launches QES Access Reporting

Newest Product Streamlines Health Plan RFP Process and Increases Efficiencies

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Analytics, the leader in provider network management solutions and services, today launched the company's newest software innovation, Quest Enterprise Services (QES) Access Reporting, at AHIP 2022 in Las Vegas. Designed to simplify the health plan response for proposal (RFP) process for employer groups, QES Access Reporting provides sales teams with a cloud-based, self-service environment that cuts report generation time by 50% and increases volume by 37% with no change to staffing. Not only does QES Access Reporting streamline the RFP reporting process, but it also quickly demonstrates how the network meets the requestor's business needs, increases response time and transparency of the network, and enhances cross-team collaboration to get information to decision-makers sooner.

"Responding quickly and efficiently to employer group RFPs with optimal and differentiated networks is vital to a health plan's growth and success," said Barbara Dumery, Chief Product Officer, Quest Analytics. "We created QES Access Reporting to empower health plan sales teams to create these network reports in a self-service environment with a quick turnaround time to increase the number of selling opportunities as well as improve win rates and drive success."

At AHIP 2022, Quest Analytics will demonstrate the benefits and functionality of QES Access Reporting at the Company's booth #306. In addition, Quest Analytics' Chairman Roger Holstein will speak about health equity and what health plans can do to ensure that access to care is, in fact, equal access. The session entitled, "Can we transform health plan networks into health equity networks," will take place on Wednesday, June 22, from 2:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT as part of the Data, Analytics, and Actionable Intelligence track. For more information, or to book a session with a Quest Analytics representative onsite at AHIP, click here.

About Quest Analytics

Quest Analytics' software platform and services are trusted by more than 400 clients, including all eight of the nation's largest health plans, regulators, including the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and multiple state regulatory agencies, and many of the nation's leading health systems and provider groups to manage, measure and monitor health plan network performance. The company helps 90% of all healthcare networks deliver differentiated member experiences , thereby impacting 90% of Americans' ability to access quality healthcare. For more information, please visit www.questanalytics.com.

