ChurnZero appoints Allison Tiscornia as chief customer officer, promotes Abby Hammer to chief product officer

C-level appointments will accelerate customer-centric innovation and partnership from the top down as ChurnZero scales

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero, a leading Customer Success company, has hired seasoned technology professional Allison Tiscornia as its chief customer officer (CCO), effective immediately. Abby Hammer, a founding member of the company who has served as both ChurnZero's chief customer officer and head of product since 2015, is promoted to chief product officer. Tiscornia and Hammer will partner to deliver the maximum value for the growing number of subscription brands worldwide who partner with ChurnZero to increase customer value and drive revenue.

Allison Tiscornia, ChurnZero Chief Customer Officer (PRNewswire)

"The expectations for a chief customer officer at a Customer Success company couldn't be higher," says Abby Hammer, who led the search for ChurnZero's critical new hire. "Alli is joining the team as both a leader and the voice of the ChurnZero customer. A truly customer-centric company runs on partnership between Customer Success and product at the highest level, responding to customer needs with innovation, then leading customers to value through engagement and coaching in a cycle of ever-increasing benefits and returns."

"This the ultimate challenge for a Customer Success leader—to lead CS at a CS company," says Alli Tiscornia. "As well as providing best-in-class software, services, and support to top-tier subscription businesses, ChurnZero has led the way in developing the best practices and partnerships that are shaping the evolving field of Customer Success. I am excited to continue building ChurnZero's leadership, expertise, and industry influence with the help of its stellar product leader and proven Customer Success technology platform."

Tiscornia is a Silicon Valley technology industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience in both Customer Success and complementary customer-centric roles. She has held leadership positions managing Customer Success, professional services, implementation, onboarding and support organizations. She joins ChurnZero from Sendoso, where she served as chief customer officer and built the customer experience organization. She previously served as the company's chief sending operations officer, focusing on aligning fulfillment with product and customer workflows. Prior to her role at Sendoso, she was vice president of customer services at Zenefits, where she oversaw platform development and the delivery of professional services and support.

"We are excited to welcome Alli, and to recognize Abby, whose journey with ChurnZero has seen us go from new entrant to acclaimed leader as one of the fastest-growing Customer Success platforms in the industry," said ChurnZero CEO and Co-Founder You Mon Tsang. "Together, Alli and Abby will drive the innovation and value our customers need and expect in the years ahead."

Visit ChurnZero's website for more information about the company and open positions.

About ChurnZero

ChurnZero is a recognized leader in Customer Success dedicated to helping subscription businesses succeed at scale. The company is known for its powerful, enterprise-class Customer Success platform and its ongoing partnership with its users to ensure they get what they need to increase revenue, improve efficiency and deliver the best possible customer experiences. Customers report achieving significant increases in net revenue retention, user adoption, customer lifetime values and Net Promoter Scores.

Through the platform, Customer Success teams can identify and act on trends to spot potential churn risks and act on renewal and expansion opportunities. Best-in-class automation, personalization, and in-app communication make it easy to engage and lead customers to value at scale. Seamless data sharing and integrations with CRM, support, finance, NPS, LMS, and communication software help create a truly-customer centric culture. The company prides itself on being trusted partners, consultants, and coaches, so customers can focus on the work that matters to grow their businesses.

Founded in 2015, ChurnZero is a remote-first company with headquarters in Washington, D.C. and an office in Amsterdam. The company has raised more than $35 million in funding from leading investment firms including JMI Equity. For more information visit https://churnzero.net or find ChurnZero on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact

Heather Philbin

pr@churnzero.net

Abby Hammer, ChurnZero Chief Product Officer (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ChurnZero