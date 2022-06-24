PrimePay Appoints Scott Johnson as Chief Executive Officer

WEST CHESTER, Pa., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimePay (the "Company"), a national payroll, human capital management (HCM), and benefit services company, today announced that it has appointed Scott Johnson as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Johnson brings decades of experience leading and building private equity-backed software companies and positioning them for long-term success. Most recently, he served as CEO of AbacusNext, a high-growth SaaS solutions provider to the accounting and legal technology industries, where he was successful in integrating a payments exchange and executing a number of accretive transactions. Prior to AbacusNext, Mr. Johnson was CEO of Zephyr, a provider of continuous testing software; and CEO of Social Solutions, a Vista Equity Partners-backed software solutions provider to nonprofits, coalitions and government agencies. He holds a bachelor's degree in Marketing from Lehigh University.

"PrimePay is an incredible company with solutions that anticipate and meet the needs of businesses of all sizes in the human capital management space," said Scott Johnson, CEO of PrimePay. "The turbulent post-COVID labor market is an excellent opportunity for PrimePay to demonstrate its value to HR and human capital leaders, providing them with the tools they need to hire and retain great talent, manage and pay their workforce, and optimize their business. I am excited to take on this role and look forward to working with the amazing PrimePay team to unlock the next chapter of growth for this company."

"Scott is a proven business leader whose philosophies and business beliefs align well with our culture. He brings the requisite expertise and knowledge base needed to help PrimePay capitalize on the strong momentum in the HCM industry," said William Pellicano, a Founder and Executive Board Chair of PrimePay. "I am confident that he is the right person to lead PrimePay in its next chapter of growth and I look forward to working with him to continue to enhance the business."

PrimePay is backed by Aquiline Capital Partners, a private investment firm based in New York and London with $8.7 billion in assets under management that invests in businesses globally across financial services and technology.

PrimePay®, founded in 1986, is a payroll service and human capital management (HCM) provider, offering solutions that empower businesses to focus on what matters most. We deliver highly configurable HR and payroll solutions designed to create efficiencies and to maximize compliance for our clients across our nationwide presence. To learn more, visit primepay.com.

