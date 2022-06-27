Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces the Passing of Director John Gethin

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, is saddened to announce the passing of a member of our Board of Directors and former President and Chief Operating Officer, John P. Gethin. John died peacefully at the age of 74 on Monday, June 27, 2022, at his home in San Diego, CA.

John Gethin (PRNewswire)

Mr. Lawrence I. Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chairman, stated, "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our long-time friend and colleague, John Gethin. John joined SMP in 1995 and served in various capacities including President and Chief Operating Officer. In March 2016, upon his retirement from Standard, John was appointed to our Board of Directors, where he was a great contributor thanks to his extensive business experience and unique perspective. We will greatly miss his spirit, support and guidance to our company and our employees. I will dearly miss my friend, and everyone at SMP joins me in extending our deepest condolences to his family at this sad time."

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

###

(PRNewsfoto/Standard Motor Products, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.