Visage Joins the AWS Partner Network

SAN DIEGO, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visage Imaging, Inc. ("Visage"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Pro Medicus Ltd. (ASX: PME), has announced today it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) as an Advanced Technology Partner. The APN is a global community of partners who leverage AWS to build, market, and sell services for customers.

We are pleased to be classified as an AWS Advanced Technology Partner as the CloudPACS transformation continues.

Becoming an Advanced Technology Partner underscores Visage's commitment to best practices for security, reliability, and operational excellence – a status that comes in the midst of Imaging's increasingly accelerating shift to cloud-based technology. The Visage 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform has passed the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR), as defined by the AWS Well-Architected Framework.

"Customer-driven innovation, while also supporting industry standards and best practices, has been key to our success," said Malte Westerhoff, PhD, Visage Co-Founder and Global Chief Technology Officer. "We are pleased to be classified as an AWS Advanced Technology Partner as the CloudPACS (cloudpacs.com™) transformation continues."

Visage 7 leverages both Amazon Elastic Block Store (EBS) and Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) cloud object-based storage to provide ultrafast performance at an affordable cost. Visage 7 already has a reputation for being the fastest viewer available, and with cloud-native storage, performance is approximately 2-3X faster in the cloud as compared to legacy PACS.

Visage 7 Render Servers connect directly to cloud-based storage, enabling the near immediate streaming of all current and prior imaging. Additionally, Visage configures Amazon S3 storage buckets as immutable, providing the ultimate protection for archived imaging studies, as the underlying data cannot be changed or corrupted.

About Visage Imaging, Inc.

A global provider of enterprise imaging solutions that enable PACS replacement with local, regional and national scale. The Visage 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform is proven, providing a fast, clinically rich, and highly scalable growth platform deliverable entirely from the cloud or on premise. Visage 7 supports the simplicity of a One Viewer™ philosophy, that enables diagnostic, clinical, specialty, research, and mobile imaging workflows from a singular platform. Visage also offers modular scalability and future-proof flexibility with enterprise workflow (Visage 7 Workflow), vendor-neutral archive (Visage 7 Open Archive) and artificial intelligence (Visage AI Accelerator) solutions, all 100% native. https://visageimaging.com

About Pro Medicus Limited

Pro Medicus Limited [ASX: PME] is Australia's leading imaging IT provider. Founded in 1983, the company provides a full range of integrated software products and services to hospital, imaging centers and health care groups worldwide. www.promed.com.au

