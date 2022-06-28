City of Amarillo Plans to Deliver Fiber-Powered Broadband Access to More Than 22,000 Locations via AT&T

Plan calls for AT&T Fiber with speeds of up to 5 Gigs to help close the digital divide in Texas Panhandle city

AMARILLO, Texas, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The city of Amarillo today announced a $24M project with AT&T* to build its state-of-the-art fiber network to more than 22,000 customer locations throughout the city. The project proposes providing access to AT&T Fiber for homes, businesses and government agencies in the city center. The project is contingent upon funding approval by the city of Amarillo and a final contract between AT&T and the city.

"The city of Amarillo broadband access plan is one of the more significant technological infrastructure advancements in city history," said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson. "Amarillo is taking the lead in ensuring all its residents have access to the world wide web and its countless uses – from education to workforce development to health care and more. AT&T, with a longtime tradition of excellence in communication, is the perfect company for this historic project that will benefit the entire Amarillo community and serve as a template for other cities and communities to follow on how to connect their residents in the digital age."

AT&T has been building communications networks in Texas for more than 140 years and is currently the nation's largest fiber internet provider.1 In 2021, AT&T made fiber available in more than 300,000 new locations in Texas.

"We appreciate the leadership and foresight of the city in planning to choose AT&T Fiber, which will provide a fast and reliable internet solution for today and tomorrow. This is an important milestone for the city of Amarillo and the state of Texas to show how public-private partnerships can help close the digital divide," said Fred Maldonado, Regional Vice President, AT&T Texas. "We have a long history of connecting businesses and residents in Amarillo, and we look forward to working with the city of Amarillo on making plans to bring high-speed internet to those who need it most."

Extensive planning and engineering work will begin immediately upon execution of the contract. AT&T Fiber is the fastest among major providers and offers symmetrical speeds of up to 5-Gigs on downloads and uploads.2 The faster speeds and increased bandwidth mean customers can connect multiple devices, stream multiple entertainment sources, quickly upload content to social media and experience ultra-low lag for pro-level gaming – all at the same time.

Residents and businesses can learn more about AT&T Fiber at att.com/fiber and can sign up to be notified when service will be available at their address at att.com/notifyme. AT&T will also keep the community updated on the project.

Affordable internet service is available for low-income households as part of AT&T's commitment to help close the digital divide. Access from AT&T offers low-cost broadband options, including free internet for eligible households when combined with federal benefits from the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).3 After you confirm your ACP eligibility, call us at 866-986-0963 to discuss your options and order service. Be sure to have your National Verifier application ID handy when you call.

About AT&T in Texas

AT&T customers and FirstNet® subscribers in Texas got a big boost in wireless connectivity and fiber access last year. In 2021, AT&T completed nearly 1,000 wireless network enhancements in Texas, including adding nearly 200 new macro sites. AT&T also made fiber available in more than 300,00 new locations in Texas in 2021. These network improvements will enhance the state's broadband coverage and help give residents, businesses and first responders faster, more reliable service.

From 2018 to 2020, we expanded coverage and improved connectivity in more communities by investing more than $7.7 billion in our wireless and wireline networks in Texas. This investment boosts reliability, coverage, speed and overall performance for residents and their businesses.

And in Amarillo, we expanded coverage and improved connectivity by investing more than $60 million in our wireless and wireline networks from 2018-2020.

Becoming the Best Broadband Provider

We're on a mission to be the best broadband provider in America, whether you're at home, work or on the move. We do this by combining the most reliable 5G network4 with the nation's fastest growing fiber internet5, so you have a seamless experience from a single provider. Becoming the best connectivity provider also means serving the critical mission of America's first responders. FirstNet®, Built with AT&T is the only purpose-built, nationwide wireless broadband communications platform dedicated to the public safety community.

*About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

