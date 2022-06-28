Helping Hands Family extends autism services in New Jersey to Monmouth and Middlesex Counties

Helping Hands Family extends autism services in New Jersey to Monmouth and Middlesex Counties

MONMOUTH, N.J., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping Hands Family (HHF) has expanded their New Jersey footprint by adding comprehensive applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy services to both Monmouth and Middlesex County, New Jersey. This expansion reflects HHF's commitment to the autism community, serving as many families and children in need as they can.

(PRNewsfoto/Helping Hands Family) (PRNewswire)

Currently, HHF is providing services to children across nearly 20 locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, and Delaware, with plans to expand to Connecticut this Fall. To fulfill their mission to make autism services personal, HHF offers tailored treatment plans to meet each child's individual needs. Their experienced therapists are highly skilled in delivering the most productive therapeutic experience to each child.

Clinical Director, Hailey Gould comments "We are so excited to expand our services in New Jersey! Our therapists and behavior analysts have completed thorough, comprehensive training programs to ensure they are ready to provide high-quality services to our clients. We are so proud of the highly experienced clinicians who provide oversight to each case and mentorship to each therapist. HHF cares about supporting the whole family through this therapeutic process and cannot wait to help more families access ABA therapy."

HHF is proud to deliver the following benefits of ABA expansion to new communities:

Providing evidence-based therapy service to children diagnosed with autism in the area

Reducing travel time for families in need of services

Creating local job growth and professional opportunities

Contributing resources and support within the community

Fostering relationships with local schools and providers to increase access to autism care

Increasing awareness and knowledge about autism and ABA

HHF service locations in NJ: Bergen, Morris, Somerset, Middlesex, Union, Monmouth, Ocean, Camden, and Burlington County

Any parent interested in services in New Jersey, please contact Nikki Marchetti, at (973) 967-3267.

HHF accepts most insurance plans and provides clients assistance with applying for insurance coverage.

For more information about HHF, please visit their website at www.hhfamily.com

About Helping Hands Family

Helping Hands Family (HHF) is a growing provider of Applied Behavior Analysis therapy in the Northeast. The company offers ABA therapy in-clinic, in-home, and in-school based on each child's unique needs. The HHF clinical team is comprised of autism professionals, devoted to delivering customized treatment plans through science-based programs to help children with autism progress socially and support new ways of interacting with the world.

Media Contact:

Colleen MacDonald

colleen@hhfamily.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Helping Hands Family