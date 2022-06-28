Moxy Chattanooga Downtown Hotel Garners Three Awards - Including "Hotel of the Year" at the Marriott Select Brands Owner Franchisee Conference

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. , June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LBA Hospitality, an Alabama–based hotel management company, today announced that the Moxy Chattanooga Downtown Hotel picked up three awards at the annual Marriott Select Brands (MSB) Owner Franchisee Conference. These awards recognize and honor the achievements of Marriott's best team members, strongest managers and top performing hotels in the Select Brand category. The MSB accolades are based on financial performance, guest satisfaction, quality assurance results and nominations from hotel staff or management company representatives.

"The Moxy Chattanooga Downtown is truly a one of a kind hotel," said Dwayne Massengale, General Manager. "The team is all hands-on-deck all of the time and there is no such thing as NOT MY JOB. The property leads its brand in intent to recommend, cleanliness and other brand metrics, not just in 2021 but three years in a row."

Located at 1220 King Street in downtown Chattanooga, the trendy, 108-room hotel was awarded with the prestigious Hotel of the Year, along with Highest Guest Satisfaction and Captain of the Year was presented to the hotel's general manager - Dwayne Massengale.

"The Moxy Chattanooga is a high-energy, lifestyle brand. The buzz it creates within Marriott and the local Chattanooga community is directly related to the playful, daring, and dynamic team Dwayne has assembled.". Said Beau Benton, President, LBA Hospitality. "These awards are not easy to achieve, yet the Moxy Chattanooga Crew continue to knock it out of the park."

The Moxy Chattanooga Downtown caters to the free-spirited traveler looking for an edgy and unconventional hotel experience. The four-story hotel features a unique combination of a bold but friendly environment, with a creative and high-energy staff that offers an entirely different approach to hospitality. For more information or to contact the Moxy Chattanooga Downtown please call directly at 423-664-1180, or visit www.marriott.com/chaox.

About LBA Hospitality

Established in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, development, and consulting companies in the US. With an extensive portfolio of hotels located in the Southeast and Southwest, the company is a recognized leader developing and operating the most respected brands under franchise licenses of Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, and InterContinental Hotel Group. For more than four decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management, and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners. For more information, visit www.lbahospitality.com.

About Moxy Hotels

Moxy Hotels is Marriott International's new fun-focused brand that debuted in September 2014 with the opening of the Moxy Milan. A boutique-hotel concept for the next-Gen traveler, Moxy is a fresh and innovative brand combining stylish design and approachable service at an affordable price point. With tech-enabled rooms, vibrant lobby spaces and warm, modern service, Moxy aims to surprise travelers with a thoughtful, spirited and fun guest experience. Moxy Hotels is proud to participate in the industry's award-winning loyalty program, Marriott Bonvoy®. Members can now link accounts with Starwood Preferred Guest® at members.marriott.com for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. To learn more about Moxy Hotels, visit www.moxyhotels.com.

