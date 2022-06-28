PILOTLY APPOINTS FORMER ENDEMOL SHINE, WARNERMEDIA EXEC, KEVIN IVEY, TO HEAD RESEARCH AS THEY GROW GLOBALLY

Pilotly scales research operations, growing into a global leader in creative insights

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior programming research executive, Kevin Ivey , has been named Head of Research at Pilotly, effective June 27th. Ivey, most recently Vice President, Content Research at HBO Max, joins the market research platform Pilotly as it continues to grow and expand its business as the leading insights platform for creative content.

Ivey has also held senior research roles at NBCUniversal Media and OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network.

"As the evolution of the media business continues to move at a rapid pace, helping our clients capture creative insights and what it means for them is imperative," said James Norman, CEO of Pilotly. "Kevin's deep background in programming as well as his relationships with the creative community makes him the perfect fit to lead our research efforts."

To support Ivey in leading Pilotly's creative insights efforts, early employee Najeeb Chowdhury has been promoted to run Research Operations to further support scaling the team and platform.

"I could not be more excited about the opportunity to work alongside the exceptional team of builders at Pilotly. It is such a thrilling time to be in media, and Pilotly has emerged as one of the boldest companies through creativity and innovation. The company's roster of clients in streaming, television and advertising truly make this a special opportunity," said Ivey.

Ivey also serves as a Professor of Audience Analysis at California State University Northridge and holds a bachelor's degree in communications management from Howard University.

Pilotly is the first research platform purpose built for creative content. Pilotly's interactive media experience captures data and rapidly turns it into actionable consumer insights that help drive creative, marketing and distribution decisions at the world's leading media organizations. As an extension of any enterprise's market research team, Pilotly enables users to do more insights work than ever before possible.

