Ace Hardware Declares July 16 as Some Day

Free ice cream on National Ice Cream Day awaits those who tackle those long-awaited home paint projects

OAK BROOK, Ill., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A study conducted by Ace Hardware shows that while consumers are motivated to get those long, overdue but highly anticipated paint projects done someday, 40% surveyed say they have no time to paint and 37% state they do not want to deal with the prep and clean up. But with warmer weather comes new motivation. That is why Ace Hardware is declaring this year's Some Day on Saturday, July 16. Some Day is a fun, DIY holiday created by Ace Hardware where consumers everywhere come together to tackle their overdue paint projects. To celebrate a job well done, Ace Hardware and Benjamin Moore Paint are giving away free ice cream inspired by popular Benjamin Moore paint colors on National Ice Cream Day, Sunday, July 17.

Nationwide, Ace Hardware invites fans everywhere to flex their painting muscles and show off those at-home paint projects on Some Day via social media for a chance to win limited-edition, Benjamin Moore-inspired ice cream, which comes in four delicious flavors to match some of Benjamin Moore's most popular paint colors: French White 1093, Mint Chocolate Chip 436, Strawberry-n-Cream 2103-70 and Cocoa Brown 2101-20. There are three fun ways fans can participate in Some Day:

July 16 , Ace Hardware is asking fans to complete a short questionnaire to describe their Some Day projects, linked in the bio on the Ace Hardware Instagram account (@acehardware). As a sweet reward, 10 lucky winners nationwide will be chosen at random to win Benjamin Moore -inspired ice cream. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Legal residents of the 50 United States (D.C.), 18 years of age and older. Ends 7/16/22. For Official Rules, including odds, and prize descriptions, visit https://fooji.info/acehardware Void where prohibited.

Sunday, July 17 , National Ice Cream Day, fans in Chicago , New York and Los Angeles can receive a sweet reward from Ace Hardware's Instagram page (@acehardware ) by completing the questionnaire linked in the story. Fans can win their own Benjamin Moore -inspired ice cream, while supplies last. First come, first served. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Legal residents of Manhattan, NY ; Los Angeles, CA ; and Chicago. IL , 18 years of age and older. Ends 7/17/22. For Delivery Zones, Official Rules including odds, and prize descriptions, visit https://fooji.info/ace Void where prohibited.

Benjamin Moore -inspired ice cream from a special Ace Hardware ice cream truck in a surprise location on July 17 , National Ice Cream Day. First come, first served, while supplies last. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Legal residents 18 years of age and older. Ends 7/17/22. For Delivery Zones, Official Rules including odds, and prize descriptions, visit https://fooji.info/acetruck Void where prohibited. To close out a productive weekend, Ace Hardware is rewarding fans with-inspired ice cream from a special Ace Hardware ice cream truck in a surprise location on, National Ice Cream Day.

"Whether it be an accent wall or every wall in the house, a painting project doesn't have to be daunting. The thousands of locally-owned Ace stores are ready to help their neighbors confidently complete their painting projects with Benjamin Moore paint and Ace's Extra Mile Promise," said Kim Lefko, Chief Marketing Officer at Ace Hardware. "And what a great way to have a little fun for our second annual Some Day event, by having Benjamin Moore paint-inspired ice cream as a sweet incentive and reward for a job well done."

The Paint Studio at Ace Hardware helps DIYers transform their space with pristine colors, helpful tools and quality brands like Benjamin Moore. Offering rich hues with smooth application, Benjamin Moore paints are a timeless favorite for indoor and outdoor projects. For more information, visit acehardware.com/thepaintstudio .

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with more than 5,600 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 70 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Colon, Panama; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Since 1924, Ace has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com .

About Benjamin Moore

Founded in 1883, Benjamin Moore is North America's favorite paint, color and coatings brand. A leading manufacturer of premium quality residential and commercial coatings, Benjamin Moore maintains a relentless commitment to innovation and sustainable manufacturing practices. The portfolio spans the brand's flagship paint lines including Aura® , Regal® Select , Ultra Spec® , ben® , ADVANCE® , ARBORCOAT® and more. Benjamin Moore is renowned for its expansive color collection of more than 3,500 colors, and its design tools for consumers and professionals alike, including the Benjamin Moore Color Portfolio® app . Benjamin Moore paints are available exclusively from 7,500 locally owned and operated paint, decorating and hardware retailers throughout the United States and Canada as well as 75 countries globally.

