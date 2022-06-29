DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees Debuts Exclusive Denim Capsule Collection During Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Vintage-inspired men's lifestyle brand to launch new styles exclusively at Nordstrom with iconic annual sale kickoff

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees, the vintage-inspired men's lifestyle brand, today announced its exciting new product capsule collection available exclusively at Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN). Featuring eight new styles of the DEVIL-DOG® brand's signature denim, the capsule collection will drop as part of the retailer's iconic, annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale beginning with the preview that kicked off today, June 29th.

First established in 1948 by U.S. Army veteran Louis Rosenstock, DEVIL-DOG® was relaunched in 2019 as a men's lifestyle brand creating vintage-inspired and high-quality menswear at a great value. Originally known for their great fitting and durable denim jeans, DEVIL-DOG® has expanded into a full lifestyle collection today including bottoms, shorts, knit tops, sweatshirts, tees, denim jackets and more. This exciting partnership with Nordstrom nods to the brand's continued retail success as it grows its loyal customer base.

"DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees has always stood for quality fabrics and intricate details that make our designs truly unique," said Jeff Rosenstock, Co-Owner & President of DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees. "We're thrilled to partner with a retail powerhouse such as Nordstrom for an exciting capsule collection we know both our customers and the Nordstrom customer will love."

Offering a one-of-a-kind shopping experience, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the retailer's highly anticipated and biggest shopping event of the year. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale offers brand-new arrivals from the best brands for women, men, children, beauty, and the home on sale for a limited time until prices go back up on August 1st.

The DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees denim capsule collection launching exclusively with Nordstrom includes three athletic cut jeans, three slim straight styles, and two relaxed straight styles. Featuring the brand's signature fit details and durable fabrics, the assortment is available for viewing during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale's Preview starting on Wednesday, June 29th. The capsule collection will be available for purchase during the sale's Early Access for Nordstrom Cardmembers beginning on Saturday, July 9th as well as during the public sale running from July 15th – July 31st.

About DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees

