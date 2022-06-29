LRS ACQUIRES FULCRUM CONSULTING, LLC

Springfield, Ill., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi, Ray & Shoup, Inc. (LRS) announced today that Fulcrum Consulting, LLC, an IT staffing and management consulting firm headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, will become part of LRS' family of companies.

Fulcrum was founded in 2002 and is a Business Advisory, Project Management, and IT staffing industry leader in the Minneapolis area. The company will become an LRS subsidiary and will operate as a branch of LRS Consulting Services, the IT and engineering staffing division of LRS. The acquisition brings LRS' total employee count to more than 1000 worldwide.

Chris Walters, Senior Vice President of LRS Consulting Services, explained that Fulcrum Consulting is a perfect fit for LRS. "Fulcrum fits well with our corporate culture," Walters said. "The company recruits top talent, treats them with respect, has strong relationships with clients and consultants, and has a strong belief in ethics and honesty. LRS is dedicated to the same ideals."

Fulcrum's location in the Minneapolis area fits with the expansion plan that LRS Consulting Services has been pursuing for several years, according to Walters.

"Fulcrum's location in central Minnesota helps us achieve our growth goals in a new location," Walters said. "We are also acquiring an experienced IT staffing group that manages an established client base."

Levi, Ray & Shoup, Inc. (LRS) is a privately-held U.S. company with corporate headquarters located in Springfield, IL. Remote offices are located throughout the United States and in key geographic regions around the world. Industry analyst groups recognize LRS as a global IT leader. For more information, visit www.LRS.com.

©2022 Levi, Ray & Shoup, Inc. All rights reserved. LRS and the LRS chevron logo are registered trademarks of Levi, Ray & Shoup, Inc.

