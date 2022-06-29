Ningbo Makes Great Strides in Becoming a Global Maritime Hub

NINGBO, China, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from NBGD:

(PRNewswire)

Recently, the "Maritime Ambitions" Roundtable was held at Ningbo's Meishan Bay. The event was organized by the Publicity Department of the CPC Ningbo Municipal Committee, with support from the Ningbo Radio and Television Group and the administrative committee of the Ningbo Economic and Technological Development Zone.

The event was attended by Chinese and international experts, scholars, and business leaders. Many participants delivered video remarks, expressing their high hopes for Ningbo's future development, including Peter Thomson, the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Envoy for the Ocean; Li Jiabiao, Director of the Second Institute of Oceanography, Ministry of Natural Resources and Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering; and Bao Wenjun, grandson of Sir Yue-Kong Pao and founder of the sailing team "China One Ningbo".

Thomson stated his hope that Ningbo would serve as an example of marine environment governance and be at the forefront of adapting to the change in shipping decarbonization.

Academician Li Jiabiao believed that becoming a global maritime hub is a crucial step Ningbo must take in its city upgrade and transformation.

Bao Wenjun urged Ningbo to use its natural endowments and favorable geographical location to develop water sports and boost the city's national and international renown.

At the Roundtable, Chen Minxian, a member of the Consulting Committee of the Ningbo Municipal People's Government, spoke about Ningbo's history, development, and culture from the perspective of a city's heritage, with an emphasis on Ningbo's display of core Chinese values.

Wang Xiaojing, Head of Maritime Strategy Planning at the Ningbo Institute of Oceanography, analyzed Ningbo's overarching policies for becoming a modern coastal metropolis with a view on cities' development strategies.

Zhu Wenrong, an entrepreneur in Ningbo and founder of the Xiangshan Xuwen Marine Algae Development Company, demonstrated his company's product—edible algae. Xuwen developed a technique to transform algae blooms that harm the marine environment into food fit for human consumption. The company's innovation has the dual benefit of protecting the ocean environment and generating more income for the local community.

Xu Weibin, acclaimed film producer, and Tian Feng,Vice Chairman of the Qingdao Cruise & Yacht Association and founder of T&Z Marine, also shared their thoughts and advice on Ningbo's city development via remote participation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NBGD