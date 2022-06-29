OBJECTS OF ART SANTA FE & THE FIRST EVER INDIGENOUS CELEBRATION NEW MEXICO 2022

The Land Of Enchantment Unites In Summer Events To Celebrate Cultural Hub of Indigenous Art

SANTA FE, N.M., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This August 11-14, Objects of Art Santa Fe and The American Indian Art Show Santa Fe not only return live and in-person but are concerted together for the first time as one show—Objects of Art & American Indian Tribal Santa Fe—to provide visitors with the prime opportunity to discover a vast range of historic to contemporary art objects.

The 2022 show will be more inclusive than ever as it presents original and unique material from contemporary to historic times: paintings, sculpture, and fine art of all kinds, furniture, books, fashion, jewelry, textiles, and tribal, folk, American Indian, African, and Asian art—singular master objects of art from around the world.

An expanded, enhanced, and free interactive Virtual Show runs August 11-31.

Objects of Art cofounder and coproducer Kim Martindale is also Chairman of the first ever Indigenous Celebration New Mexico 2022 or IC22. This epic vision heralds New Mexico as the world's most notable destination for Indigenous American art and that art as a distinguished sector of the international art market.

Throughout the summer, New Mexico will host major milestones of Indigenous art and culture including the centennial market of the legendary Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA) Santa Fe Indian Market, the 115th year of the School for Advanced Research (SAR) and the centennial for the SAR Indian Arts Research Center Collection, the 100th Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial, the 85th anniversary of the Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian, the 60th anniversary of the Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA) and the 50th anniversary of the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts.

"Indigenous or 'Native' American art has earned international art world acclaim in recent years to become the most desirable American art at this time," said Martindale. "As Native artists inject new life into the longstanding traditions of their heritage art forms, both their importance and popularity continue to boom. Leading New Mexico cultural institutions, fine art galleries, and event producers have partnered like never before to produce IC22 and to celebrate with the world that New Mexico is both the ancient and contemporary home to the foremost Indigenous art of the United States and Canada."

IC22 is 42 partners strong and this summer features more than 45 different New Mexico art and culture events, most in the state capital Santa Fe. From now until the end of August, special events for everyone from collector and connoisseur to enthusiast and newly curious occur each and every week.

Santa Fe is yet again enjoying enormous global recognition and popularity, so make your plans now.

For information, visit www.indigenouscelebration22.org and on Facebook and Instagram: @IndigenousCelebration22 and #IndigenousCelebration22.

