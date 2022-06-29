ZINFI Once Again Named a "Leader" in the Summer 2022 G2 Grid® Report for Partner Management Software

ZINFI also currently holds the top position for "Satisfaction" and "Usability" in G2's real-time rankings

PLEASANTON, Calif. , June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions and a leader in through-channel marketing automation and partner relationship management (PRM), today announced that G2.com, Inc., the largest software marketplace, has again named ZINFI as a "Leader" in the Summer 2022 G2 Grid® Report for Partner Management Software. ZINFI has received this distinction over multiple consecutive quarters dating back to 2019.

In addition to maintaining its position in the leader's quadrant in the most recent G2 Grid report, ZINFI currently has the #1 G2 Satisfaction Score as well as the #1 Usability Score in G2's real-time rankings for the partner management covering all segments and regions. The G2 Satisfaction and Usability scores encompass a broad range of criteria, including Ease of Use, Meets Requirements, Ease of Doing Business With, Ease of Setup, Quality of Support and Ease of Admin. ZINFI currently holds a G2 Star Rating of 4.8 out of 5 based on 209 validated user reviews from a broad range of verticals and company sizes. Industries represented in those reviews include Information Technology and Services (49 reviews), Renewables & Environment (28 reviews), Telecommunications (16 reviews), Computer software (12 reviews) and Computer & Network Security (8 reviews).

G2 rates products and vendors based on reviews gathered from its user community and aggregates data from online sources and social networks. The G2 Satisfaction Score is calculated using a proprietary algorithm that factors in real-user satisfaction ratings from review data, taking into account factors like the recency of a review, the amount of feedback provided, attribution, whether the reviewer is a current user and community engagement with the review.

"To have earned the current #1 ranking in both of G2's primary categories—satisfaction and usability—is both gratifying and humbling," said Sugata Sanyal, founder & CEO of ZINFI. "At ZINFI, we do everything in our power to make sure our customers' current and anticipated needs are understood, addressed promptly, and incorporated in our product roadmap for the future. The most recent G2 report on partner management software vendors and the current real-time rankings indicate we have not only sustained our leadership position in the industry over many quarters, but are performing at a truly exceptional level across a broad spectrum of criteria and metrics that matter to our users. We have always placed a high value on the perceptions of our individual users, and the latest data from G2 reviews will only motivate us to work even harder and smarter."

ZINFI's Unified Channel Management (UCM) software encompasses state-of-the-art SaaS applications for partner relationship management, partner marketing management, partner sales management, partner portal management and portal administration management. These applications enable organizations selling via the channel to integrate the full spectrum of channel partner management activities—from recruitment, onboarding, training and certification to lead management, co-branded demand generation, sales performance and success, and on to fulfillment and renewal management. ZINFI's modular design allows customers to enable and customize tools only as they need them to create solutions as simple or robust as their current business requirements.

ZINFI continues to attract broad attention for its partner management solutions and receive recognition from major analyst firms. ZINFI was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management, Q4 2020 report, where it received 5 out of 5 (the highest possible) scores in the "Product innovation roadmap" criterion in the "Strategy" category and in the "Partner co-selling and co-marketing" criterion in the "Current offering" category. ZINFI also tied for the highest score among the participants in the "Partner performance and incentives" criterion (4.4 out of 5).

ZINFI offers its potential customers a 30-day free trial (no credit card required) providing access to its entire Unified Channel Marketing (UCM) automation platform. This will allow any prospective buyers to test-drive its industry-leading channel management applications before making a purchase decision.

To access more information about ZINFI's partner relationship management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI's best practices guide on partner relationship management, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog.

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, enables vendors and their channel partners to seamlessly collaborate in a virtual environment to achieve profitable growth on a global SaaS platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying a powerful virtual collaboration platform that has been rated #1 by leading analyst firms for simple to complex enterprise channels.

To access more information about ZINFI's Unified Channel Management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI's best practices guide on partner relationship management, please visit our website at https://www.zinfi.com/.

