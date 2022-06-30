Avantor® to Host Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call on Friday, July 29, 2022

RADNOR, Pa., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2022 after the market closes on July 28, 2022, and will hold a conference call on July 29, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time to discuss the details.

To participate by phone, please dial (844) 200 6205 (domestic) or (929) 526 1599 (international) and use the conference code 554992. A live webcast can be accessed on the investors section of Avantor's website and a replay will be available through August 29, 2022. The earnings press release and presentation will also be posted to the Company's website.

