Barron's Names W Janet Dougherty to Top 100 Women Financial Advisors List for 2022

CHICAGO, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresset Asset Management (Cresset) Wealth Advisor W Janet Dougherty, CFA, has been named to Barron's Top 100 Women Financial Advisors List for 2022, coming in at #60 out of 100 total advisors ranked. Earlier this year, Dougherty was named to Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors in America, ranking #31 for Illinois. Barron's has named Cresset to its Top 100 RIA Firms in America list in both 2021 and 2020, currently ranked #32.

Dougherty works closely with clients to help them reach their wealth goals. She, along with her team, advises business owners and entrepreneurs on all aspects of their families' financial and human capital. She tailors her advice by creating custom solutions designed to meet each client's specific needs in order to achieve meaningful outcomes.

"As a repeat Barron's Top Financial Advisor, Janet exemplifies the qualities of a talented and respected advisor, one who puts clients' best interests first, always," said Doug Regan, Founding Partner and Co-Chairman of Cresset.

To be considered for the Barron's rankings, advisors must fill out a 102-question survey about their practice. Barron's verifies that data with the advisors' firms and with regulatory databases and then applies a rankings formula to the data to generate a ranking. The formula features three major categories of calculations: assets, revenue, and quality of practice. According to Barron's, "The goal is to shine a spotlight on the nation's best financial advisors, with an eye towards raising standards in the industry." View the full Barron's Top Women Financial Advisors List for 2022.

About Cresset

Cresset is an independent, award-winning multi-family office and private investment firm with more than $27 billion in assets under management (as of 6/01/2022). Cresset serves the unique needs of entrepreneurs, CEO founders, wealth creators, executives, and partners, as well as high-net-worth and multi-generational families. Our goal is to deliver a new paradigm for wealth management, giving you time to pursue what matters to you most.

Cresset offers access to a comprehensive suite of family office services, deeply personalized wealth management, investment advisory, planning, and other services through Cresset Asset Management, LLC. Cresset Partners, LLC, Cresset's private investing group, offers clients direct access to institutional-quality real estate, private equity, private credit, and other investment opportunities. Cresset Asset Management, LLC, and Cresset Partners, LLC, are SEC registered investment advisors. To learn more, please visit https://cressetcapital.com.

Cresset refers to Cresset Manager, LLC and all of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Cresset Asset Management, LLC provides investment advisory, family office, and other services to individuals, families, and institutional clients. Cresset Partners, LLC provides investment advisory services strictly to investment vehicles investing in private equity, real estate and other investment opportunities. Cresset Asset Management, LLC, and Cresset Partners, LLC are SEC registered investment advisors.

