Bridgewest Group adds new members to management team

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global private investment firm, Bridgewest Group, recognized for transforming novel ideas into innovative companies, welcomes Jennifer Brown as General Counsel, and David Hewit as Senior Director and Head of Capital Markets.

"Jennifer and David will help us bring exciting concepts to scale that could have a profound impact on so many lives."

Brown brings vast legal experience to the global firm, including expertise in new ventures, M & A, and corporate governance. Previously, Brown served as General Counsel at Farmer Brothers where she was responsible for the legal, corporate governance, risk management and real estate functions. Prior to that, Brown served as a corporate, securities and an M&A attorney at global law firms Jones Day and Baker & McKenzie. Brown earned her law degree and undergraduate business degree from the University of Texas at Austin.

"Jennifer will be a great fit to our team. A key pilar to the growth of our organization is good people. She has a stellar reputation for building great rapport, communicating clear descriptions of complexed matters, and earning the trust of colleagues and customers alike. We're delighted that she is joining us," says Adam Gickling, Executive Vice President and COO for Bridgewest Group. "I am thrilled to be working with such a talented group of professionals that are rolling up their sleeves and genuinely looking to add value to the companies where they invest," says Brown.

David Hewit, Senior Director and Head of Capital Markets, is responsible for capital investments and raising external capital in support of Bridgewest Group's portfolio companies. Working with management teams, Hewit will lead efforts to develop and execute Capital Markets strategies to facilitate the growth and strategic initiatives of their companies.

Hewit has fifteen years of experience in the investment management and finance industries. Prior to Bridgewest Group, Hewit was an investment research analyst focused on the technology sector. He has worked for several asset management firms including Newbrook Capital, Shannon River Partners, and Duquesne Capital Management. Hewit graduated with a BS in Finance from Lehigh University in Pennsylvania. "I am excited to be working hand-in-hand with the Bridgewest Group and portfolio company management teams to help them grow and scale their businesses. Bridgewest Group has a roster of extremely promising portfolio companies, all of which have world class deep-technology solutions designed to solve major problems for their customers and the world at large", says Hewit.

Saum Vahdat, Managing Partner, Bridgewest Ventures and CEO Bridgewest Ventures New Zealand, added to the enthusiasm. "This is an exciting time for Jennifer and David to be joining the team. Our portfolio of companies, especially those in early-seed stage, are rapidly growing. The expertise of these new additions will help us bring exciting concepts to scale that could have a profound impact on our knowledge-driven economy."

Bridgewest Group is an innovative and privately held global investment firm with over $3B in private capital. Founded in 1999, the global firm has earned a long-standing reputation for creating and scaling transformational businesses to achieve outsized success. Bridgewest Group leverages its expertise and global eco-community in key sectors where it can have the greatest impact including Biotech, Software, Semiconductor and Artificial intelligence/Deep Tech. Customized financial investment services and diverse real estate holdings augment equity assets and support portfolio companies as they grow. Bridgewest Group is based in the US, with investments primarily in the US, Europe, China and Australasia.

