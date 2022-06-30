Great Barrington Dispensary Hosts the Free Summer Lawn Series

Community is invited to enjoy the day with free beer, lawn games, and a wide variety of adult activities

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Barrington Dispensary announces the beginning of the Summer Lawn Series. This free community event is open to adults 21+ and features free beer, giveaways, and a fun array of games, including lawn Yahtzee, a giant Jenga, volleyball, badminton, a basketball booth, beer pong, yard pong, cornhole, three legged races, and potato sack races.

The Summer Lawn Series will be held on the beautiful rolling hills and large grassy lawns surrounding the dispensary, every Saturday and Sunday, 12 noon to 6pm, beginning July 2.

While the event is free, we ask that you please bring a non-perishable food or cash donation to support the People's Pantry of Great Barrington.

The Great Barrington Dispensary is the Berkshires friendliest place to get cannabis products and accessories, and is known providing the best customer service in the region. The dispensary also features hand-curated artisanal selections from local family farms, many of which are not available elsewhere in the area.

The Great Barrington Dispensary is located in a historic building, known locally as "The Cannabis Castle." This impressive building has been lovingly restored and offers a unique, no-pressure environment to browse, ask questions, and find the perfect products for your individual needs and desires.

The Summer Lawn Series will be held at:

The Great Barrington Dispensary

454 Main Street

Great Barrington, MA 01230

Saturdays and Sundays, beginning July 2, 2022.

12 noon – 6pm

While you can purchase cannabis items inside the store, regulations prohibit cannabis consumption on site. You must be 21 years of age or over to be admitted to this fun adult event.

The store is open 7-days a week from 8:00 am to 9:45 pm. To learn more about the Great Barrington Dispensary, visit their website or follow them on Instagram or Facebook.

About Great Barrington Dispensary

The Great Barrington Dispensary is part of Coastal Cultivars and includes a nature based outdoorcultivation.. With decades of experience in the licensed cannabis industry, the Coastal Cultivars and Great Barrington Dispensary teams bring extensive local and national expertise to offer its customers best-in-class products and a customer-first retail experience. The company is proud to be part of a progressive movement working to ensure safe cannabis access for all adult consumers, and supports sustainable cannabis cultivation through the Sun and Soil initiative.

CONNECT:

Website: www.greatbarringtondispensary.com

Facebook: facebook.com/gbdispensary

Instagram: instagram.com/gbdispensary

