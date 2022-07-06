American Hop Supplier Partners with HunterSeven Foundation for their 5th Annual Veterans Blend in Support of Military Heroes

YAKIMA, Wash., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yakima Chief Hops (YCH), a 100% grower-owned hop supplier, has launched the pre-sale of the 5th Annual Veterans Blend, an annual hop product that supports and celebrates US military Veterans. YCH donates $3 of every pound sold to a selected nonprofit organization that provides support for the Veteran community.

A new blend of hops for the Veterans Blend is selected each year by military Veteran brewers across the nation. This year, it includes experimental hop variety HBC 586, Triumph, Chinook, Ekuanot®, and Idaho 7® brand hops. Along with a new blend profile, they also select a different nonprofit organization to support, addressing the various needs of the Veteran community.

This year, YCH is proud to partner with HunterSeven Foundation, a veteran-founded, nonprofit organization that specializes in medical research and education specifically on the post-9/11 veteran cohort. The HunterSeven Foundation has quickly become the leaders in identifying potential toxic exposures and subsequent illnesses in military veterans and in turn is able to educate both the veteran population and the healthcare providers who care for them on critical health information relating to their exposures utilizing evidence-based practice.

"With post-9/11 service members being diagnosed with cancer at a ratio of 1 in every 6, the HunterSeven Foundation will continue to lead the groundbreaking change in proactive healthcare. Our approach is mission-driven, and our mission is to save lives." says Chelsey Simoni, HunterSeven Foundation Co-Founder.

The 5th Annual Veterans Blend is available for presale to commercial brewers. The deadline to submit orders is Sept. 9th to encourage brewers to brew their support with their own special brew days and charitable beers for Veterans Day. Visit www.yakimachief.com/commercial/hop-varieties/veterans-blend.html for details.

YCH is a 100% grower-owned global hop supplier with a mission to connect brewers with family hop farms. Operating for more than 30 years, we have become leaders of innovation, quality and customer service. We are a resource for brewers, providing industry-leading research and products. We are advocates of sustainability and meaningful social causes, working to support the communities around us. https://www.yakimachief.com/

HunterSeven Foundation, a Veteran-founded, 501(c)(3) organization, conducts research on military exposures among post-9/11 veterans and educates the veteran and healthcare population on critical health information relating to their exposures.

