ATLIS MOTOR VEHICLES ADDS CARYN NIGHTENGALE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

MESA, Ariz., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlis Motor Vehicles (ATLIS), a startup mobility-technology company that is developing an electric work truck and the batteries and motors to drive it, today announced the addition of Caryn Nightengale to the company's board of directors.

Nightengale is an experienced executive with an extensive background in operations, fiscal management, corporate development, and investment banking. Her career focus has been leading companies through complex organizational transformation in the startup, launch, and growth phases. She's currently preparing to launch a startup focused on helping businesses advance their diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

Most recently, Nightengale was the chief financial officer of Wisk Aero LLC, a mobility company developing self-flying air taxis. Her responsibilities included oversight of financial and capital allocation functions, facilities management, environmental health and safety, information technology, and benefits and payroll administration.

Prior to joining Wisk, she served as the CFO of Liquid Robotics, a sustainability-focused robotics company; she was also an internal strategic advisor to senior leadership of the Boeing Company and an investment banking advisor at BMO Capital Markets. In those roles, Nightengale leveraged her expertise to accelerate growth through M&A, joint venture, equity, venture capital, and debt transactions.

"As we prepare ATLIS to go public and move toward the launches of the XP platform and XT pickup truck, Caryn's expertise and guidance is paramount," said Annie Pratt, president of ATLIS. "Attracting and retaining talent, meeting investor expectations, and delivering exceptional products to our customers are our priorities and Caryn's insight will help us do so."

Nightengale earned an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College and a bachelor's degree in economics from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, with a major in finance and a minor in Japanese studies. She serves on the Penn Athletics Board of Advisors, the Penn Basketball Board of Directors, and is vice chairperson of the MBA Council at Dartmouth's Tuck School of Business.

About ATLIS Motor Vehicles

ATLIS is a mobility-technology company developing products that will power work. The ATLIS innovators are building an electric vehicle technology platform for heavy- and light-duty work trucks used in the agriculture, service, utility, and construction industries. To meet the towing and payload capabilities of legacy diesel-powered vehicles, ATLIS is developing proprietary battery technology and a modular system architecture capable of scaling to meet the specific needs of the all-electric vehicle. All ATLIS technology is designed, developed, and produced in Mesa, Arizona. More information is available on the ATLIS website at www.atlismotorvehicles.com.

