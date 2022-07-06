Craft & Art Wine and Spirits signs whiskey producer, Coppersea, opening the doors of its estate distillery to the national market

NEW YORK , July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Craft & Art Wine and Spirits (C&A), a sales and operations company supporting the global craft industry, announced a comprehensive partnership with upstate New York-based distillery, Coppersea. Craft & Art will provide Coppersea with a wide range of support services that will significantly increase the availability of Coppersea's award winning whiskies to new customers and consumers.

"We are extremely excited to partner with a company with such a strong commitment to handcrafted luxury spirits," said C&A's CEO, Kevin Fennessey. "We look forward to working with our preferred distributor network to position Coppersea brands for success." Coppersea will be available through the Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits of New York, Allied Beverage, and Horizon networks.

Founded in 2011 by Michael Kinstlick, Coppersea is an estate distillery that produces limited production whiskeys in New Paltz, NY. Coppersea's collection of artisanal spirits includes meticulously crafted variations of whiskey, rye, and bourbon, not to mention a category all its own called "Green Malt" that has been recently lauded and imitated. Coppersea's operation is focused around its unique Heritage Methods Distilling: a combination of traditional processes that capture the characteristics of the local Hudson Valley farmland environment from which its ingredients are sourced-. In fact, it is one of a handful of distilleries worldwide that malts its own grains. In addition to a rich depth of flavor and charm, Coppersea's "Farm-to-Glass" methods also make it incredibly sustainable; a standout trait in today's market and most certainly one that is crucial for tomorrow.

Craft & Art Wine and Spirits provides extensive experience and support for craft spirit and wine companies in the crucial areas of distributor management, planning, reporting & forecasting, pricing, trade marketing, supply operations among others. This support enables craft artisans to focus on what they do best, producing great products that customers and consumers cherish.

