Melvin Brewing is Exploring its Strategic Alternatives Available to the Company

GLC Advisors & Co. and Ethan Stienstra to Assist with the Transaction

ALPINE, Wyo., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Melvin Brewing (the "Company"), a full-scale brewing facility and pub in Alpine, WY with national distribution and international reach based on Melvin's numerous award winning beer recipes and styles, announces its intent to seek a strategic partner that can support and assist with current growth initiatives. GLC Advisors & Co. LLC ("GLC"), a leading independent investment banking advisory firm, along with industry expert Ethan Stienstra, a craft brewery veteran and visionary beverage brand portfolio and marketing strategist, have been retained to explore strategic alternatives available to the company, including the possible sale of the Company.

To keep pace with the ongoing and increasing demand for Melvin Brewing's products, Melvin successfully completed an oversubscribed capital raise through the Company's existing shareholder base. In addition to the recent capital raise, establishing a strategic partnership allows Melvin to accelerate immediate growth goals including brewery and pub upgrades, expansion of current on-premise sales channel partners, increasing market share in existing western markets, and entering new geographies.

"As a Denver-based team, GLC's Middle Market M&A Team has witnessed the Melvin brand grow and flourish throughout the Rocky Mountain West" said Michael Richter, Managing Director at GLC. "We are tremendously excited to have the opportunity to support Melvin's next phase of growth in seeking a strategic partner to deepen the Company's penetration in existing markets while also accelerating expansion in surrounding markets while also increasing their ability to efficiently service a fast-growing restaurant / pub partner. Our M&A team's proven ability to achieve great outcomes for consumer products – and specifically – food and beverage companies in prior transactions is the perfect fit to Melvin's ambitious pursuit of growth and success."

"An opportunity to partner with or own an iconic brewery and pub like Melvin Brewing with proven consumer trusted craft brands does not happen very often." Stated Ethan Stienstra, "Melvin's state of the art brewing facility and pub is located in Alpine, WY near the town of Jackson, WY, Jackson Hole Resort, Teton National Park, and Yellowstone National Park. This location is a marketer's dream with numerous opportunities for brand building and sampling with outdoor enthusiasts visiting from around the world. The Alpine lakeside location surrounded by snow covered mountains offers one of the best destination brewery development opportunities in the industry. I am thrilled to be working with the Melvin and GLC teams to make this a dream transaction."

Together, GLC and Mr. Stienstra offer the perfect combination of M&A advisory expertise and craft brewing industry acumen. Combined, both advisors understand first-hand the depth of materials, information and analysis, and industry knowledge required to conduct a successful M&A process for all stakeholders involved.

"The culture of Melvin is based on living life passionately and keeping fun and a bit of madness at the core of our brand, with beer as our business platform. Melvin Brewing is also about valuing our team; valuing our customers and valuing our brand," indicates Frank Magazine, Melvin Brewing's CEO. "While experiencing strong growth over the COVID years, we are prepared to step forward into our next phase of growth. We are seeking a business partner that understands and embraces our culture and beliefs while supporting our vision to turn our Alpine Mothership into a fully developed destination brewery and to introduce Melvin brands and madness to an expanded customer base. Remember, if your beer is not madness, it's not beer."

For inquiries or additional information, please contact:

Michael Richter, Managing Director

303.479.3844

Michael.Richter@glca.com

About Melvin Brewing

Melvin Brewing was born in the back of a Thai restaurant in 2009 in Jackson, WY. The Company's 20-gallon brew system quickly grew into a 3-barrel system, and served award-winning beers — the original Melvin IPA, 2x4 Double IPA, and Ch-Ch-Ch-Cherry Bomb. After winning Small Brewpub of the Year at Great American Beer Festival ("GABF") 2015, the Company opened a 30-barrel production facility nearby in Alpine, WY with the awesome help of the people of Wyoming. Shortly thereafter, the Company quickly went on to win Brewing Group of the Year at GABF 2017. Embracing the chaos and riding the wave, Melvin Brewing is now ready to take its world class beers on a worldwide tour.

About GLC Advisors & Co., LLC

GLC Advisors & Co. is a leading independent investment bank delivering objective, senior-level expertise to successfully execute financial advisory M&A assignments. GLC's, middle market M&A mandates are focused on providing investment banking advisory services to clients involving Sell-side and Buy-side M&A, capital raising, and strategic advisory.

About Ethan Stienstra

Mr. Stienstra, founder of Ahead of the Curve Strategy and The E-Premise Group, has a proven track record of success with iconic companies like Craft Brew Alliance, MolsonCoors and New Belgium Brewing Company. One of his signature achievements was bringing the Blue Moon orange garnish and ritual to life which helped fuel the brand to the #1 selling spot in Craft beer. This led to his tenure as the Brand Manager of Innovation for Craft Brands and Imports at MolsonCoors. Mr. Stienstra also spent six years at New Belgium as Director of Innovation and Specialty Brands where he successfully re-imagined New Belgium's portfolio and market approach.

View original content:

SOURCE GLC Advisors & Co