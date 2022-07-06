Target Announces Increased Student and Teacher Savings for Back to School Essentials

New this year, Target will offer more ways to save with an increased 20% college student discount through Target Circle, the return of tax-free weekends and all-season-long low prices

Target is extending its popular Teacher Prep Event to run July 17 – Sept. 10 – nearly six weeks longer than last year – giving teachers the opportunity to save 15% on school supplies and more

An unbeatable mix of only-at-Target and top national brands will provide everything guests need to head back to school in style, with the majority of items under $10 and deals starting under $1 – from school supplies to apparel, backpacks, tech gear, college décor and more

MINNEAPOLIS, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced the kickoff to its back-to-school and back-to-college season with an unmatched assortment, all-season-long low prices, more ways for guests to save, and an easy and convenient shopping experience.

Offering guests even more opportunities to make the most of their budgets, new this year, Target has increased its Target Circle offer for college students and extended its popular Teacher Prep Event, giving college students the chance to save 20% and teachers the chance to save 15% on their back-to-school essentials.

"We know the back-to-school season signals an important milestone for millions of families across the country – and we're here to help by introducing even more ways for guests to save and find everything they need all in one convenient location," said Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. "From supplies and stylish apparel to snacks and the latest electronics, guests can count on Target to make the most of their budgets, with thousands of items under $10."

Even More Ways to Save

With the majority of items under $10 and deals starting under $1, guests will find thousands of back-to-school and college supplies, apparel, snacks and more across only-at-Target brands and sought-after national brands. Target is committed to offering all-season-long low prices and more ways for guests to save this year:

Target Circle College Student Discount : New this year, Target is offering July 3 – Sept. 3 , an increased discount from 15% last year. : New this year, Target is offering Target Circle college students the chance to save even more on their back-to-college essentials with 20% off a one-time purchase from, an increased discount from 15% last year.

Extended Teacher Prep Event: Target will kick off an extended July 17 – Sept. 10 , nearly six weeks longer than last year, giving teachers the opportunity to save 15% on school supplies and more. All K-12 teachers, homeschool teachers, teachers working at daycare centers and early childhood learning centers, university or college professors and vocational/trade/technical schoolteachers with valid identification are eligible. Target will kick off an extended Teacher Prep Event through the retailer's free Target Circle loyalty program to help teachers easily get what they need at an incredible value. The program will run, nearly six weeks longer than last year, giving teachers the opportunity to save 15% on school supplies and more. All K-12 teachers, homeschool teachers, teachers working at daycare centers and early childhood learning centers, university or college professors and vocational/trade/technical schoolteachers with valid identification are eligible.

Tax-Free Weekends: All Target stores in states with sales-tax holiday events will not charge sales tax, giving guests in those areas another way to save. Guests can learn more about their state's sales tax holiday All Target stores in states with sales-tax holiday events will not charge sales tax, giving guests in those areas another way to save. Guests can learn more about their state's sales tax holiday here

Target Deal Days: July 11 – July 13 on Target.com with no membership required. Target Deal Days offers the biggest sales event of the summer, with three full days of incredible savings on top tech, apparel, beauty and more, runningon Target.com with no membership required.

An Unbeatable Assortment for All Guests

Target's leading assortment of only-at-Target and top national brands offers everything guests need to head back to school in style. Families going back to school will find supplies, apparel, backpacks and tech gear from up & up, Cat & Jack and Mondo Llama and top national brands including Crayola, Five Star, Yoobi and more.

College guests will find dorm décor, household essentials, beauty, tech and food and beverage items across Room Essentials, Brightroom, Wild Fable, Goodfellow & Co, Heyday, Good & Gather and national brands including Apple, JanSport, Nimble and more.

Easy and Convenient Ways to Shop in Stores and Online

Checklist tools like School List Assist and College Registry offer guests a streamlined shopping experience by providing access to their classroom supply lists or college registry on Target.com or the Target app and the ability to order everything with the click of a button.

Target's suite of fulfillment options makes it easy and convenient for guests to shop, save and prepare for the season ahead. To shop their lists, guests can choose between Target's free, fast and contactless Order Pickup and Drive Up services to get everything they need on their own terms, with no designated pickup time or membership required. Guests can also receive same-day delivery through Shipt and get items delivered right to their doorstep by personal shoppers in as soon as an hour.

Guests can begin shopping Target's curated back-to-school and college assortment now at Target stores and online. As always, guests can take advantage of Target's price match guarantee, realize additional savings by signing up for Target Circle for free, or applying for a RedCard for 5% savings on everyday purchases and shopping Target's weekly sales and deals from the Target Weekly Ad.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center and by following @TargetNews.

Target Logo (PRNewsfoto/Target Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Target Corporation