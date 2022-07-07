BGL Announces the Sale of MOTIS Brands

CHICAGO, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of MOTIS Brands (MOTIS), a portfolio company of Rotunda Capital Partners, to Prospect Hill Growth Partners (PHGP). The specific terms of the transaction, which closed in May 2022, were not disclosed. The transaction furthers BGL's market-leading position in eCommerce investment banking, representing omni-channel brands, and as an advisor to companies across a range of branded consumer products, including automotive aftermarket.

MOTIS is a vertically integrated direct-to-consumer (DTC) and omni-channel manufacturer and marketer of branded products in the loading, hauling, mobility, automotive, and recreational segments. The MOTIS family of brands includes discountramps.com, Race Ramps, Black Widow Pro, HD Ramps, Silver Spring Mobility, Elasco Products, Pier d' Nort, and MAC's Custom Tie Downs. A market leader in several end-markets, the company uses data-driven decision making, effective merchandising, and sophisticated digital marketing capabilities to win in its channels.

Prospect Hill Growth Partners is a Boston-area private equity firm that makes control equity investments in North American consumer and healthcare growth companies. The partners at Prospect Hill have collectively invested approximately $3 billion of capital in more than 35 portfolio companies over two decades. The partners' successful investment track record has been built on their sector-focused investment strategy and expertise, a robust operational value-add model, and strong alignment of interests.

MOTIS CEO Rich Spratt will continue to lead the company and, together with PHGP, aims to continue driving strong growth organically and through complementary acquisitions. MOTIS is actively seeking acquisition targets that can benefit from the company's broad channel expertise, as well as its experience in e-commerce, product development, and supply chain logistics.

BGL's Consumer Group has an extensive track record in mergers and acquisitions advisory and capital-raising services spanning the entire consumer retail spectrum, with deep experience in eCommerce, branded consumer, and omni-channel investment banking. The firm's Automotive & Aftermarket investment banking team maintains coverage of the broad automotive sector, including automotive supply chain, automotive aftermarket, and the on- and off-highway commercial vehicle sectors. BGL's professionals and affiliates have completed more than 100 transactions in the automotive sector globally.

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

