Craftsmanship and Nature Inspire Formica Corporation's SurfaceSet® 2022 Collection

New designs combine handcrafted touches with biophilic inspiration for modern, harmonious commercial interiors

CINCINNATI, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Formica Corporation announces the launch of SurfaceSet® 2022, the latest collection in the brand's commercial laminate portfolio. Inspired by nature and the beauty of handcrafted processes, the collection introduces 20 new decors to strengthen the design toolbox, enabling commercial interior designers to bring their visions to life.

"We took a multifaceted design approach with this collection, drawing from deep trend analysis, our own creative inspiration and hours of conversations with designers to understand what commercial designers truly need," said Renee Hytry Derrington, managing principal, North American Design, Formica Corporation. "The result is a collection with sought-after colors and textures and inspiration from unexpected sources like paper and cloth. We can't wait to see how professionals use these designs to enhance today's commercial spaces with feelings of familiarity, harmony and restoration."

SurfaceSet® 2022 brings four solid colors, six woodgrains, 10 patterns and two textures into the Formica® Laminate repertoire. These new introductions reflect three primary trend drivers Formica Corporation uncovered through research: New Order, Safe Haven and Fresh Start.

New Order

In an increasingly complex world, the New Order palette is built on unambiguous patterns that are immediately recognizable, anchored in the familiarity of tradition and handcrafted skill, and serve as a welcoming reminder of the enduring need for simplicity.

Starched Paperfold, Origami Paperfold and Washi Paperfold: Created by scanning actual crumpled pieces of paper, the Paperfold design is a highly usable color carrier that is ideal for horizontal surfaces such as tables or work surfaces.

Denim and Gold Braze: Inspired by hands-on processes, these solid colors explore classic hues of fabric and metal. Denim brings an iconic blue-jean blue while Gold Braze reflects the trend of warm metals through a grayed gold.

Pale Brushstroke, Wood Brushstroke and Earthenware Brushstroke: A play on materiality, Brushstroke is an abstract wood-inspired look that uses hand brush strokes styled in light, natural and warm terracotta stain colors. Brushstroke emulates wood tones in a space without being an exact copy of wood.

Safe Haven

The aesthetics of Safe Haven are meant not to challenge but reassure. When so many have become accustomed to the safety of home, these designs emulate this feeling, channeling unthreatening forms and tonally harmonious colors to create a mood of elegant escapism.

Birchbark: A biophilic white option, Birchbark was created through the ultimate creative process: taking a walk in nature. Bark peeled from birch trees was scanned, styled and printed to create a familiar backdrop that is perfect for vertical wall and backsplash applications.

Jadeite and Purple Dye: Upscale yet soothing, these solid colors were designed to bridge the gap in palettes as sophisticated green-blue and blue-purple options.

Ceruse Gray Walnut, Cherry Walnut and Pecan Walnut: With a slightly planked veneer layout, the classic Walnut is modernized with updated greige, cherry and rich dark stains.

Luxe Mango: Fast-growing mango wood has quickly become a design favorite for a sustainable wood option. Luxe Mango creates the perfect look for casual resimercial settings.

Fresh Start

When the best option is to begin anew, the Fresh Start palette is a blend of mid-tones and lights building a sense of crisp cleanliness. It's a metaphorical clean canvas and blank slate designed to reinvigorate and renew.

Cotton Cloth, Woolen Cloth and Glass Cloth: The Cloth designs marry the comfort of fabrics with the cleanability of laminate. This subtle herringbone is available in a crisp white, reassuring warm beige and fresh blue-green.

Scandi Rift Oak and Swede Rift Oak: A straight grain oak with no visible planking, the Rift Oak series is the perfectly usable design for minimalist hygge interiors, available in a light white and a classic medium wood tone.

The 2022 SurfaceSet® Collection also introduces two new textures into the brand's commercial portfolio. Oiled Wood is a modernized, low-luster natural texture for woodgrains with delicate open-pore ticking in a casual, nonlinear layout. The low-sheen Monolith brings a new organic texture to enhance select solid colors, transforming them with a tone-on-tone finish that has a patina, leather and slate-like feel.

For more information about the 2022 SurfaceSet® Collection, visit formica.com/surfaceset2022.



