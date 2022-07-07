Goulston & Storrs Attorney Joshua Davis Named an "Employment Law Trailblazer" by The National Law Journal

BOSTON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that Joshua Davis has been named an "Employment Law Trailblazer" by The National Law Journal for his forward-thinking work helping companies across the country improve their corporate cultures and eliminate barriers to inclusion in the workplace.

As one of the nation's leading employment lawyers, Davis counsels companies and their leaders, as they face the ordinary and extraordinary day-to-day challenges of workforce management and development; he also acts as lead counsel in litigation matters on their behalf. Davis has three decades of experience handling complicated employment matters, including deep expertise in sexual harassment and discrimination investigations, cultural assessments, and workforce training.

He is a Fellow of the College of Labor and Employment Lawyers, a Board Member of the American Employment Law Council, and serves on the Strafford Employment Law Advisory Board. Davis is ranked by Chambers Global as one of the leading Labor & Employment lawyers in the country, and is similarly ranked by Chambers USA in Massachusetts. He has been named to Best Lawyers in America for Employment Law and Labor Law for the past 15 consecutive years.

Davis received his B.A., with high honors, from Swarthmore College and his J.D., with honors, from the University of Chicago Law School, where he was admitted to the Order of the Coif.

