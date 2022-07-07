Nuvolo Releases Fully Validated Multi-Tenant Offering for Life Sciences Companies

PARAMUS, N.J., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvolo, the leader in modern workplace management solutions, announced today that its multi-tenant offering of Connected Workplace for Life Sciences is now fully validated for use in GxP environments.

Nuvolo is the first to offer these qualifications for an Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS)

Nuvolo is the first company of its kind to offer complete Installation Qualification (IQ), Operational Qualification (OQ), and Performance Qualification (PQ) documentation for an Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS). Nuvolo will update the validation documentation twice per year going forward.

Nuvolo fully validated its software to provide smaller, early-stage biotech, medical device and diagnostic companies with a compliant system for tracking their regulated assets without excessive financial overhead. Because Nuvolo is responsible for ensuring that the system stays validated, companies will not need to leverage additional resources to execute or maintain it. Instead, customers will have access to out-of-the-box, industry-specific workflows that streamline GxP and non-GxP Asset Management, Facilities Maintenance, Space, Reservations, and Calibration activities.

"Life sciences is a strategic industry for Nuvolo and we are developing capabilities, features and products focused on the unique requirements of this industry," said Ethan Smith, General Manager, Life Sciences, at Nuvolo. "Providing a fully validated, multi-tenant IWMS for life sciences is a gamechanger that takes all the possibilities of cloud technology to a new level. This solution gives smaller, early-stage companies a fully compliant solution that requires zero configuration or validation effort and can be live within a month."

This release comes shortly after Nuvolo announced its multi-tenant offering for all verticals in Q4 2021. The first life sciences customer went live in Q1 2022, and Nuvolo is on track to have more than five clients using the multi-tenant offering by the end of the summer.

"Our customers' needs are always front-and-center," said Tom Stanford, CEO, Nuvolo. "Before the end of 2022, we will establish a customer advisory panel specific to this offering to ensure the priorities of our development are directly influenced by the market."

The next release will be in October 2022.

For more information, contact us at info@nuvolo.com.

About Nuvolo

Nuvolo is the global leader in modern, cloud-based connected workplace solutions, Built on NOW™. Nuvolo provides a single platform to manage all people, all physical locations, all assets, and all work across the business. Industries served include healthcare, life sciences, retail, public sector, higher education, technology, financial services and enterprise. Nuvolo is headquartered in Wellesley, MA, with a global workforce located throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

View original content:

SOURCE Nuvolo Technologies Corporation