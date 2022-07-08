A new way for HR and People Operations leaders to showcase their learning and development activity with LinkedIn Profile Badges

A new way for HR and People Operations leaders to showcase their learning and development activity with LinkedIn Profile Badges

NEW YORK, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeLabs Learning , the source for instantly useful manager and team upskilling programs, today announced the launch of their LifeLabs Learning Profile Badges. These badges are a way for HR and People Operations professionals to build and showcase their digital identity, like which communities they belong to and which skill-building events they attend.

LifeLabs Learning. We teach skills to build passionate and high-performing teams faster. Our focus is on tipping point skills — the small changes that lead to big impact. We make these skills stick by helping organizations shape their culture and systems. lifelabslearning.com (PRNewsfoto/LifeLabs Learning) (PRNewswire)

The first drop includes badges like "Amplifier" for people who are helping share useful skills, tools, and resources with other People Operations and Human Resources professionals. The "Influencer" and "Collaborator" badges will act as a digital signal for those who share their knowledge and best practices while building a growing community of support.

"We are excited to offer our community an innovative, new way to celebrate being catalysts of change."

People are looking for new ways to showcase their milestones and community affiliations. LifeLabs Learning Badges create a way to do that in a way that's digitally integrated with where these professionals spend the bulk of their networking time.

LifeLabs Learning Profile Badges are free, too, so any professional wanting to start acquiring badges can qualify simply by joining the LifeLabs community subscriber list and choosing their first community experience, from monthly learning and networking via Culture Club events to daily idea crowdsourcing on the POPs United Slack group .

"We are excited to offer our community an innovative, new way to celebrate being catalysts of change within the Human Resources and People Operations community," said LifeLabs Learning's Dr. of Marketing Bryetta Calloway. "We believe these badges won't just help individuals but also spark a culture of peer-to-peer learning, which benefits everyone. We can't wait to see these badges come to life on professional profile pages across our community and to watch that community continue to evolve and grow."

To learn more about LifeLabs Learning Badges, please visit lifelabslearning.com/community-and-event-badges.

ABOUT LifeLabs Learning

LifeLabs Learning is the source for instantly useful, delightfully unusual, science-backed programs. We teach skills to build passionate and high-performing teams faster.

Our focus is on tipping point skills — the small changes that lead to big impact. We make these skills stick by helping organizations shape their culture and systems.

Some of our clients include Venmo, BlackRock, Kaiser Permanente, Andreessen Horowitz, Yale, Glossier, and Lyft.

LifeLabs Learning. A better way to work.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LifeLabs Learning