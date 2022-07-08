Sanctuary Wealth Facilitates Acquisition of $140 Million Arkansas Independent Firm

Marriott Wealth Advisors becomes a division of mFORCE Capital, a Sanctuary partner firm

INDIANAPOLIS, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, welcomes Marriott Wealth Advisors, an independent firm specializing in retirement planning in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas. Founded by Joseph Marriott in 2010, the firm is joining Sanctuary Wealth as Marriott Wealth Advisors, Inc., a division of mFORCE Capital, with approximately $140 million in client assets under advisement (AUA). The acquisition was made possible by Sanctuary Wealth's Partnership Program, which allows Sanctuary to make highly targeted acquisitions on behalf of its partner firms, by supplying capital while taking only a minority stake in the acquired practice.

(PRNewsfoto/Sanctuary Wealth) (PRNewswire)

"We're extremely pleased to have been able to facilitate Joe Marriott and his team joining Sanctuary Wealth through our partnership acquisition program," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "They are a highly successful group of professionals who align perfectly in terms of philosophy, culture, and work ethic with our existing partner mFORCE Capital, and we were glad to make that match. We look forward to providing the resources they need to continue providing excellent advice and consistent service to their clients."

Marriott felt that at this point in his career it made sense to align his three-person firm with a larger independent who could provide long-term stability to his clients while also helping Marriott Wealth Advisors continue to grow. He knew exactly what he wanted in a partner and after much due diligence, found it in Sanctuary Wealth.

"Sanctuary Wealth had everything I was looking for—integrity, professionalism, a management team that had grown up in this business, modern technology, and a great open architecture platform. I told Sanctuary what my goals and objectives were, and they introduced me to a great partner in Brad Bruce and mFORCE Capital," said Joseph Marriott, RICP®, President & Wealth Advisor, Marriott Wealth Advisors, Inc., a division of mFORCE Capital. "I found that Brad and I spoke the same language, approached investing client money in the same way, and always put our clients first. It just all came together seamlessly."

"We are fiercely committed to helping all our partner firms achieve their full growth potential, both organically and through acquisitions," said Michael Longley, Chief Growth Officer, Sanctuary Wealth. "Joe Marriott wanted a succession plan that would assure his clients continued to receive the care and attention that he and his team have delivered for so many years, and mFORCE Capital was looking for additional opportunities in a new market. The two teams were highly compatible, and we were able to help them come together in a way that allows each team to realize its own objectives."

A veteran of three decades in financial services, prior to launching Marriott Wealth Advisors, Joseph Marriott was a senior vice president and complex manager for two large Wall Street firms. He earned his Master of Business Administration from the University of Iowa and is also a Retirement Income Certified Professional (RICP®). Also on his team are Operations Manager Lindsey Robinson and Administrative Assistant Deena Butler.

"From my first phone call with Joe Marriott, I could feel the connection. We both come from a wirehouse background and share a 'client first and always do the right thing' attitude. It just seemed like a natural fit," said Brad Bruce, Founder, CEO, and Wealth Management Advisor, mForce Capital. "And on top of that, as a native Arkansan, I had always wanted to have a footprint in the state. Together with mFORCE's COO Joana Horton, I'll be working to integrate Marriott Wealth Advisors into the Sanctuary network and doing all we can to help them be even more successful."

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms across 20 states with over $22.0 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Tax and Family Office.

CONTACT: Michaela Morales

JConnelly

973 224 7152

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sanctuary Wealth