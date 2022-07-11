KAHR Announces Appointment of Jennifer Minai-Azary to its Board of Directors

JERUSALEM, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KAHR, a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company developing novel bi-functional fusion proteins, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Minai-Azary to its Board of Directors. The appointment is effective immediately.

"I am very pleased to welcome Jennifer to KAHR's Board of Directors. Jennifer's extensive experience as a financial leader in the life sciences industry is an important addition to our team and will be extremely valuable as we continue to advance our immuno-oncology pipeline of potential best-in-class medicines for oncology patients," said Mr. Aron Knickerbocker, Chairman of the Board.

"I'm excited to join KAHR's Board at such a meaningful time for the Company," said Jennifer Minai-Azary. "I have been impressed by KAHR's leadership team, vision, and therapeutic portfolio, and I look forward to working with the Board and the team to advance these potential therapies through clinical trials with the goal of addressing unmet needs for oncology patients."

Jennifer Minai-Azary is a leading financial executive, with more than 20 years of experience, primarily within the life sciences industry. Ms. Minai-Azary has extensive experience in both public and private life science companies, including overseeing financial reporting, investor relations, treasury, tax, and risk management functions. She currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Context Therapeutics, a publicly traded clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Previously, Ms. Minai-Azary served as Chief Financial Officer, as well as in other finance roles, at Millendo Therapeutics, a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company, where she played a key role in several financing and merger transactions. Prior to that, Ms. Minai-Azary held positions of increasing responsibility at PAREXEL International and Ernst & Young. Ms. Minai-Azary holds a Master of Accounting and a B.B.A. from the University of Michigan and is a certified public accountant.

About KAHR

KAHR develops novel dual-targeting fusion protein therapeutics engineered to activate both the innate and the adaptive immune systems simultaneously and localize that response in the tumor microenvironment. KAHR's lead product candidate, DSP107, is a CD47x41BB targeting compound. DSP107 is being tested in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in advanced solid tumors and a Phase 1b clinical trial in blood cancers. KAHR's preclinical pipeline includes DSP502, a PVRxPD-L1 targeting fusion protein, and DSP216, an HLA-GxCD47 targeting fusion protein. For more information, please visit https://kahrbio.com/

