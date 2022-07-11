Mayweather Boxing + Fitness Announces New COO

Rapidly Expanding Group Fitness Franchise Welcomes New Member to the Leadership Team

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayweather Boxing + Fitness - a revolutionary group fitness concept founded by undefeated boxing champion, Floyd Mayweather – is excited to announce their new COO, Ralph Yarusso, an executive and USAF Veteran, who's currently chairman of the IFA VetFran Committee. With an extensive background in the franchise industry, Yarusso will help propel the brand forward as it continues to grow both nationally and internationally.

(PRNewsfoto/Mayweather Boxing + Fitness) (PRNewswire)

After serving in the United States Air Force, Yarusso began his professional journey in the franchising world. He has held positions such as Regional Vice President & Chief Operating Officer for Driven Brands franchise Meineke, Chief Development and Chief Operations Officer for Full Speed Automotive brands Grease Monkey and SpeeDee Oil Change and Automotive service, and most recently as V.P. at BrandONE Business Development. He was also a multi-unit franchisee with 15 locations in New Jersey and Colorado. Now, with 30+ years of franchise expertise, he is ready to take on his new title at Mayweather Boxing + Fitness as COO.

"I am excited to continue my professional career in the franchising world with Mayweather Boxing + Fitness," said Yarusso. "I have been in the automotive industry for much of my franchise career, so moving into the health and fitness world is a new, exciting challenge for me to take on. Being a former Head Varsity HS Lacrosse coach makes me no stranger to the fitness world. While this is a change in my professional life, I know the Mayweather team will also be helping me stay healthy too. I am thrilled to join the leadership team and start working closely with everyone that makes this franchise a success."

Offering the most time-tested group fitness experience on the market today, Mayweather Boxing + Fitness utilizes methods developed throughout Floyd Mayweather's 25-year undefeated boxing career. Floyd developed and designed the innovative fitness experience with the perfect combination of boxing, strength, and cardio conditioning intervals to be accessible to any fitness audience. Members participate in 45- and 60-minute-long classes that use state-of-the-art smart screen technology to project Floyd's image throughout the duration of the class, making members feel like they are learning from and training alongside the undefeated boxer himself. Mayweather Boxing + Fitness has seen rapid growth with 50 locations open throughout the United States.

"I think Ralph will aid immensely in the rapid growth of Mayweather Boxing + Fitness, being a mastermind in operational excellence, and specializing in building foundations for organic growth, franchise sales, brand acquisition and integration," said CEO, James Williams. "With his extensive experience in the franchising world, we couldn't have found a better fit to fill this role. I am excited to see what innovative and creative ideas he will bring. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team."

About Mayweather Boxing + Fitness

Founded in 2018 by undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, Mayweather Boxing + Fitness provides an inclusive, high-intensity fitness experience developed by the champ himself. Based in Los Angeles, the brand currently has 60 locations open or in presale across the United States. For more information on Mayweather Boxing + Fitness, or if interested in franchising opportunities, please visit https://mayweather.fit/franchise/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mayweather Boxing + Fitness