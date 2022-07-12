Former Obama White House aide, David Anderson appointed Chicago's Honorary Consul to Uganda

Terrence Howard joins inaugural delegation tour

CHICAGO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David Anderson Jr., White House aide under former U.S. President Barack H. Obama, has been appointed Chicago's Honorary Consul to the Republic of Uganda, by the Ugandan Office of the President, Diaspora Affairs effective July 1, 2022. His role encompasses the enhancement of bilateral relations in trade, economy, culture and science between the East African country of approximately 46M citizens and Chicago. Anderson is currently leading a delegation in Uganda with Chicago native and Oscar winning actor Terrence Howard.

New Chicago Honorary Consul to Uganda David Anderson with Chicago native and Oscar winning actor Terrence Howard. Anderson is heading the delegation visiting Uganda (PRNewswire)

Anderson was invited to Uganda early last year by the Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Ambassador Abbey Walusimbi. The invitation was proffered through the office of Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Known as 'The Pearl' of Africa, Uganda's economy registered GDP growth of approximately 6.3% in 2019. Trillions of dollars in natural resources are found within the country. Uganda's reserves include copper, tungsten, cobalt, columbite-tantalite, gold, phosphate, iron ore, and limestone. Additionally, the country has long produced a wide range of agricultural products. Uganda's diverse landscape encompasses the snow-capped Rwenzori Mountains and immense Lake Victoria. The country is also a hub of art and culture and its exhibition Radiance: They dream In Time is currently on display at the Venice Biennale.

"I look forward to introducing more people from Chicago and the United States to the magnificence of Uganda." said Anderson. "African consciousness has been elevated across the globe, driven in part by the Black Lives Matter movement. Uganda's focus is increasing visibility for the opportunities in global trade, investment and tourism that the country offers."

According to Isaac Kigozi, the head of Trade and Investment, Office of Diaspora Affairs, Anderson's appointment follows President Museveni's campaign to unite the diaspora by enticing more historical displaced people to return and participate in the development of the continent.

Since serving as part of the White House Advance & Presidential front office, Anderson has held positions of increasing responsibility with Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and AAR Corporation. He has applied his development skills to start ups including Tomorrow Live, a woman's empowerment platform; Brookes Transportation, an Amazon delivery partner; Sand Dollar Group, a global trading company; and The Black Skin Institute. Anderson, an honors graduate in finance from Chicago State University, has also completed the Harvard Diversity & Explorations Program. He is a member of Chicago's Business Leadership Council (BLC) and the World Economic Forum.

ABOUT UGANDA

ABOUT DAVID ANDERSON

CONTACT:

P. Andrews-Keenan

Pigment International

pigmentintl@gmail.com

312-206-2821

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ugandan Consul Chicago