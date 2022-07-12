medi® Selected by MAGNET GROUP GPO as Approved Supplier

Medical Device Manufacturer adds Long-lasting Value for GPO Members

WHITSETT, N.C., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- medi®, a leading medical device manufacturer and distributor of medical compression therapy garments and devices, orthopedic bracing, foot insoles and advanced wound care dressings, announced today that it has been selected by the MAGNET GROUP as an approved vendor for its GPO members.

Founded during the 1979 Middle Atlantic Health Congress, the Mid-Atlantic Group Network of Shared Services (MAGNET) was created to develop contracts on behalf of its members in the niche market of capital equipment. Today, MAGNET GROUP serves approximately 9,000 providers, including hospitals, alternate care facilities, and physician practices and clinics with a contract portfolio that includes equipment, services, and select medical commodities.

Participating MAGNET GROUP members can now select from medi's wide range of medical brands for their facilities. The product portfolio containing the Advancis® wound care dressings, along with the circaid® adjustable compression wraps and the MESI ABPI device for PAD screening provide solutions that benefit the patient, clinician and medical facility.

"The medi USA team is excited for the opportunity to partner with the MAGNET organization," said John Cody, medi USA President. "We feel strongly that this relationship will enhance our continued commitment to provide industry-leading, premium products for the advancement of improved patient outcomes in the fields of wound care, venous disease and lymphatic disease management."

About MAGNET GROUP (www.magnetgroup.com)

MAGNET GROUP is one of the oldest and most experienced group purchasing organizations (GPO) in the country, serving approximately 9,000 members. Founded in 1979, MAGNET GROUP is "your other GPO" for simple secondary sourcing of capital and small medical equipment, facilities related products, select medical supplies, and various services. MAGNET GROUP operates in twenty states and the District of Columbia. Participants include all varieties of healthcare providers and non-healthcare entities, such as municipalities and universities. MAGNET GROUP members choose from over 200 no-hassle GPO contracts –without volume compliance or bundled services issues – and never pay membership dues or fees. For information about MAGNET GROUP, contact Diane Mase, President, at dmase@magnetgroup.com.

About medi (www.mediusa.com)

medi is a medical products and technologies company focused on compression therapies for chronic medical conditions, orthopedic bracing and wound-care solutions including distribution of advanced wound care dressings by Advancis. The corporate headquarters is located in Bayreuth, Germany with manufacturing and administrative offices in Whitsett, NC. The company employs more than 2,400 people, has branch offices in 19 countries and exports product to more than 90 countries around the world.

CONTACT: Krista Barnett, kristab@mediusa.com

