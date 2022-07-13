G FUEL and Rare Follow the Music Together with a Brand-New Flavor, G FUEL Honey Berry!

G FUEL Honey Berry Collector's Box comes with new exclusive Youtooz vinyl figure, available for pre-order at GFUEL.com while supplies last.

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Rare Ltd., G FUEL — The Official Energy Drink of Esports® — today announced its brand-new flavor inspired by Banjo-Kazooie, Honey Berry, is available for pre-order as a deluxe Collector's Box at GFUEL.com! This limited-edition set includes an exclusive gold-painted Banjo-Kazooie Youtooz vinyl figure fans can't get anywhere else!

The partnership was brokered by Rare Ltd.'s brand extension licensing agency, Tinderbox — the digital division of Beanstalk.

"We are thrilled to be bringing together G FUEL and Youtooz in this unique celebration of all things Banjo-Kazooie," said Dave Tovey, Head of Tinderbox at Beanstalk. "Never before has the fanbase been able to experience (and taste) the franchise in such a way!"

Fill your honeycomb health bar with the sweet and tangy blend of Honey and Berries! G FUEL Honeyberry is sugar-free and packed with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine plus proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes. It's just like drinking one of the game's signature red feathers!

"The love for Banjo-Kazooie at G FUEL runs deep," said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. "Combining this iconic franchise with an amazing new flavor – along with an exclusive Youtooz collectible – has been an absolute joy for us as a company and as fans."

Don't miss your chance to add G FUEL's Honey Berry Collector's Box – complete with an exclusive Banjo-Kazooie Youtooz vinyl figure – to your collection. Pre-order now at GFUEL.com while supplies last!

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered Hydration Formula and Sparkling Hydration bottles, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 337,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of Ninja, Sentinels Esports, Logic, NoisyButters, Luminosity Gaming, PewDiePie, Mikal Bridges, Summit1G, xQc, Ghost Gaming, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., Disney, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., RESPAWN Products, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

