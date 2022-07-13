Kronick Selects Casepoint to Standardize Cloud-Based eDiscovery and Deliver Greater Value to Their Private and Public Sector Clients

Leading California law firm partners with Casepoint to upgrade their legal discovery platform, gain a competitive edge, and leverage AI-powered technology across the entire firm

TYSONS, Va., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casepoint, a leader in cloud-based legal hold and eDiscovery technology, today announced the Sacramento-based law firm, Kronick, Moskovitz, Tiedemann & Girard, has adopted Casepoint technology to manage its eDiscovery needs. After a rigorous four-month selection process, the firm chose Casepoint as the best fit to meet its technical requirements, reduce discovery costs for their clients and their bottom line, gain access to advanced analytics tools, and drive greater workflow efficiencies across the eDiscovery lifecycle.

Casepoint dramatically reduces the cost of litigation by streamlining complex document review via the cloud.

Kronick is a full-service law firm serving a growing roster of diverse public and private clients throughout California. The firm plays an integral role in significant matters shaping and defining the state's legal landscape. A traditional public-agency firm founded in 1959, Kronick has deep roots in water law, but has expanded into the private sector over the years. The firm's practice areas include labor and employment, business and corporate law and litigation, healthcare, bankruptcy debtor/creditor rights, and real estate and land use.

"Casepoint's eDiscovery solution enables our firm to dramatically reduce the cost of litigation by streamlining complex document review via the cloud," said Rick Fowler, Kronick Chief Operating Officer. "Our paralegal and litigation support team loved what they saw in the Casepoint technology, including the many self-service features, and we were also very impressed with the expertise and commitment of Casepoint's professional services team. We knew we were in great hands when we began the data migration process, and we look forward to transforming our legal discovery process and maximizing our technology investment."

Casepoint has extensive experience with custom data migrations from a multitude of platforms. To address the complexity of migrating data from Kronick's previous eDiscovery technology provider, Casepoint developed a special migration process—including a custom migration form and a deduplication tool—to accurately and efficiently capture all the necessary information, effectively recreating the firm's work product for more than 40 migrated workspaces.

"Consolidating eDiscovery on Casepoint's cloud-based platform gives firms unprecedented flexibility so they can easily fine-tune the system to address their evolving requirements and continually discover new ways to increase efficiencies and reduce costs," said Vipul Rajpara, Casepoint's co-founder and Chief Operating Officer. "Our professional services team collaborates closely with each customer throughout the entire deployment process to arrive at a deep understanding of the project goals, and to ensure customers are up and running quickly with a bespoke solution tailored specifically to their unique requirements. Our goal is to deliver more value and deliver it faster."

Casepoint's Legal Hold and eDiscovery solutions enable firms to drive growth and recover costs by efficiently handling the eDiscovery process across multiple matters. With Casepoint's powerful cloud technology with built-in AI and active learning, organizations can quickly process and review more than 600 file types, improve collaboration internally and with clients, and reduce data transfers using a single secure, centralized platform.

About Casepoint

Casepoint is the legal technology platform of choice for corporations, government agencies, and law firms to meet their complex eDiscovery, investigations, and compliance needs. Powered by cutting-edge AI and advanced analytics, Casepoint helps teams cut through large volumes of data to quickly identify insightful and actionable information. Casepoint's secure and scalable cloud-based platform is designed to help organizations take control of their data and processes to maximize efficiency, mitigate risk, and lower overall legal spend. Casepoint's easy-to-use and intuitive interface provides legal hold, cloud collections, powerful data processing, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, review, and production.

