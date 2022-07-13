Renowned Health Strategist Haylie Pomroy Named Assistant Director of Integrative Medicine at Nova Southeastern University

Pomroy to expand the integrative medicine clinics at the Dr. Kiran C. Patel College of Osteopathic Medicine Center for Collaborative Research and Institute for Neuro-Immune Medicine

MIAMI, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Haylie Pomroy Group announces today that Founder and CEO, Haylie Pomroy, has been named Assistant Director of Integrative Medicine at the Dr. Kiran C. Patel College of Osteopathic Medicine Center (College of Osteopathic Medicine) and the Institute for Neuro-Immune Medicine (INIM) at Nova Southeastern University.

In this role, Pomroy will expand the Integrative Medicine clinics at both the College of Osteopathic Medicine and INIM. The College of Osteopathic Medicine provides learning-centered education for osteopathic medical students, postgraduate trainees, physicians and other professionals. The INIM is a premier research and treatment center for chronic fatigue syndrome and other related neuro-immune disorders.

A renowned health strategist with more than 25 years of experience in Integrative Medicine, Pomroy's expertise has identified protocols to treat a wide range of metabolic and autoimmune disorders, including weight, digestion, hormonal imbalance, autoimmunity, and more. As the Founder and CEO of The Haylie Pomroy Group, an integrative health care practice, Pomroy helps her clients achieve their health, wellness, and weight loss goals through patient empowerment, strategic programs, and the understanding of how food can be used as medicine.

In addition to increasing the integrative medical services at the College of Osteopathic Medicine and INIM, Pomroy will expand the university's offerings as leaders in education for Integrative and Functional Medicine by helping to develop master's level curriculum in these areas, teaching a new generation of medical professionals and empowering them to practice Integrative and Functional Medicine.

"I am so honored to be part of the Nova Southeastern University family and use my personal experience in healing my own autoimmune disorder, as well as my medical background, to further the mission of the College of Osteopathic Medicine and INIM," says Haylie Pomroy. "Together, we can help even more people live their healthiest lives and teach the next generation of medical professionals how to use Integrative Medicine in their practices and patient care."

Pomroy's other goals at Nova Southeastern University include proposing a PhD research project to focus on autoimmune disorders, chronic fatigue and conditions such as the reactivation of Epstein-Barre virus, focusing on the similarities in these syndromes with those suffering from long haul COVID-19.

"We are so excited to welcome Haylie Pomroy to Nova Southeastern University, and we enthusiastically welcome her medical expertise in and passion for Integrative Medicine," says Nancy Klimas, Director of The Institute for Neuro-Immune Medicine at Nova Southeastern University. "She is a proven health strategist who has empowered people to take control over their health, and we look forward to the contributions she will bring to the College of Osteopathic Medicine and INIM."

About Haylie Pomroy

Haylie Pomroy is the Founder and CEO of The Haylie Pomroy Group , an integrative health care practice that helps clients achieve their health, wellness, and weight loss goals through patient empowerment, strategic programs, and the understanding of how food can be used as medicine.

A Health Strategist for over 25 years, Haylie is a sought-after Wellness Consultant who has worked with nationally recognized and highly regarded physicians at top hospitals and medical institutions throughout the world. Her expertise has helped diagnose and heal a wide range of issues and disorders related not just to weight and metabolic dysfunction but also to digestion, hormonal balance, autoimmunity, and more.

Haylie's journey began when she was diagnosed with her own autoimmune disorder. Her research into the mechanisms and biochemistry of her disease led to the development of a supplement line and a range of customized metabolic programs that focus on the strategic application of nutrient-dense foods and supplements to help others reclaim their health in the most efficient, effective, and safest way possible.

Haylie's formal education in agricultural and animal science at Colorado State University allowed her to acquire a deep understanding of how nutrition can drastically impact not just animals but plants, the soil, food sources, the human body, and ultimately, health in general, as it applies to multiple systems. She went on to study herbal medicine, homeopathy, biochemistry, biofeedback, micronutrients, laboratory testing, and patient advocacy, in order to create a truly integrative healthcare approach for her community. She continues to study, in a constant quest to evolve her understanding of what creates and maintains health.

In addition to The Haylie Pomroy Group , which has helped millions of people lose unwanted pounds and gain immeasurable strength and energy, Haylie is also the Assistant Director of Integrative Medicine at the Dr. Kiran C. Patel College of Osteopathic Medicine Center for Collaborative Research and Institute for Neuro-Immune Medicine at Nova Southeastern University. She is a celebrity nutritionist and New York Times bestselling author of The Fast Metabolism Diet . She has written many books leaning into her philosophy of Food is Medicine, including Fast Metabolism Food Rx: 7 Powerful Prescriptions to Feed Your Body Back to Health , Metabolism Revolution, The Burn and Cooking for a Fast Metabolism.

