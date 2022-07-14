American Red Cross Elects Lorence H. Kim as New Member to National Board of Governors

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Red Cross elects to its National Board of Governors, Lorence H. Kim, M.D., venture partner, Third Rock Ventures.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Lorence H. Kim to the Red Cross Board of Governors. He brings deep knowledge of innovation, investments, financial services and healthcare to the Red Cross along with a steadfast commitment to humanitarian service," said Chairman Bonnie McElveen-Hunter. "Lorence's experience will help the Board ensure the American Red Cross continues to fulfill its vital mission to alleviate suffering in the face of emergencies."

The Red Cross is led by a Board of Governors who govern, direct and oversee management of the business of the organization. At the Annual Meeting of the Red Cross held on July 13, 2022, delegates from local Red Cross units elected Dr. Kim to a three-year term.

Dr. Kim joined Third Rock Ventures as a venture partner in 2020. Previously, he served as CFO of Moderna where he raised and allocated capital to support technology and product development efforts in messenger RNA medicines. Prior to Moderna, Dr. Kim was a managing director and co-head of the U.S. biotechnology investment banking effort at Goldman Sachs.

