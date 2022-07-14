AutoRABIT Shortlisted for 2022 SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards recognize the value AutoRABIT provides to financial companies

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoRABIT, the only complete DevSecOps platform for Salesforce developers, has been shortlisted in the 2022 SaaS Awards program in the category Best SaaS Product for Financial Services.

AutoRABIT continues to solidify itself as a leader in Salesforce DevSecOps by proving its value to companies in the financial industry. As the only complete Salesforce DevSecOps platform, AutoRABIT is being recognized for providing the security and control financial businesses need to protect sensitive data and remain compliant with data security regulations.

Now in its seventh year of celebrating software innovation, the SaaS Awards program accepts entries worldwide, including the US, Canada, Australasia, EMEA and UK.

"Innovative technologies have always driven industry, and having disrupted the software business, SaaS continues to mature as a key driver for sustained improvement," said James Williams, head of operations for the SaaS Awards.

AutoRABIT's demonstrated ability to save companies time and money while also supporting strict data security requirements has offered great value to financial companies. The AutoRABIT platform exists outside of the Salesforce platform, enabling the strongest levels of control including the ability to host a client's environment on-premises or in a private cloud.

"AutoRABIT has proven itself essential to companies in the financial industry for optimizing their release process while remaining compliant with strict regulatory guidelines," said Eric Pearson, Product Manager of Security & Compliance at AutoRABIT.

Automated tooling like CodeScan by AutoRABIT—a static code analysis solution that provides total visibility into code health—and Automated Release Management—a CI/CD solution to increase speed to market—enable those in the financial industry to remain competitive in an evolving market while remaining secure.

AutoRABIT Vault Data Backup & Recovery offers complete snapshots of Salesforce data and metadata along with encryption, pseudonymization, and anonymization of protected information. These and other functionalities assist with GDPR, CCPA, and SOX compliance.

SaaS Awards finalists will be announced on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, with the ultimate category winners announced on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

About AutoRABIT:

AutoRABIT was founded in 2015 to help developers regain control of their development cycles, increase deployment velocity, and deliver value within their organizations through a continuous delivery model. Today, AutoRABIT's suite of release management tools is the most comprehensive and secure in the market, and its customers are realizing the benefits of faster and more secure deployment in their Salesforce environments. Learn more at www.autorabit.com.

