B2B eCommerce Leaders to Gather at OroVibe 2022

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oro, Inc., the pioneering ecommerce leader behind OroCommerce, the No.1 open source B2B digital commerce platform, today announced the eagerly awaited return of its flagship digital commerce event, OroVibe . The landmark celebration will be held in Paris on Thursday, October 6 2022 — and for the first time will be followed next year with a North American OroVibe event to mark the Oro's ecosystem rapid global expansion.

The eagerly awaited gatherings come as Oro marks its 10th anniversary, and will celebrate Oro's fast-growing community while giving hundreds of today's top B2B, B2C, and B2X merchants an opportunity to learn more about Oro's industry-leading solutions. OroVibe will feature a packed agenda including keynotes and panels where attendees will learn about new and improved Oro features and the latest B2B trends and digital commerce strategies. Oro customers will also be invited to take the stage and share their experiences and digitization stories — all while networking with eCommerce thought leaders and B2B peers from around the world.

This year's OroVibe will also host the 2022 Oro Brilliance Awards, celebrating the most innovative and successful B2B leaders from a range of industries. The prestigious awards will honor the most creative and effective deployments of Oro's digital commerce solutions, and also recognize the partnerships and collaborations that unlocked value for B2B merchants and their customers over the past year.

Later next year, Oro will also host the first-ever North American OroVibe event, marking the company's rapid expansion in the United States and the broader region. Like its European counterpart, the U.S. OroVibe will bring together top B2B and eCommerce leaders from around the world, and will honor Oro's customers, partners, and the continent's thriving B2B eCommerce sector.

"We're celebrating Oro's 10th anniversary this year, and there's no better way to do that than by bringing back OroVibe," said Yoav Kutner, Oro CEO and co-founder. "Digital merchants have faced big challenges in recent years, and OroVibe is a space where B2B eCommerce leaders can come together to get inspired, build relationships, and share new strategies for success. We're looking forward to reconnecting with our entire ecosystem — including valued customers, trusted partners, and friends from across a wide range of industries."

OroVibe will be held at Verso in Paris on Thursday, October 6 2022. Full details about the inaugural U.S. OroVibe will be published later in the year. Register now to reserve your spot.

About Oro, Inc.

Oro, Inc. offers a suite of open-source commerce applications: OroCommerce, the B2B eCommerce platform purpose-built for manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers and brands; OroMarketplace, the analyst-recognized marketplace management platform for all business use cases; OroCRM, the industry's most flexible multi-channel CRM solution; and OroPlatform, a streamlined solution for developers of custom business applications. Oro's founders previously founded Magento and have deep experience in the eCommerce industry. They include Yoav Kutner, CEO; Dima Soroka, Chief Technology Officer; and Roy Rubin, director of Oro's advisory board. For more information on OroCommerce, visit https://oroinc.com/b2b-ecommerce/ .

